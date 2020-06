Ricoh’s GRIII Street Edition Special Limited Kit embellishes the firm’s APS-C sensor compact with a grey-metallic finish and an orange-yellow decorative lens ring. It also includes a matching optical viewfinder and leather hand-strap, along with a much-needed spare battery. The camera is essentially the same as the stock GR III, but gains a Full Press Snap setting which takes a quick shot using the touchscreen. Limited to 3,500 pieces worldwide, the kit willbe available from July 17th for £1099.