Ricoh GR IIIx: limited ‘Urban Edition’ camera unveiled March 10, 2022

Ricoh has launched the GR IIIx Urban Edition Special Limited Kit – a limited-edition version of its 24MP GR IIIx camera with new exposure and focus modes and updated external styling.

The good news for existing Ricoh GR IIIx owners is that they will be able to upgrade their cameras with the new modes via a firmware update when the Ricoh GR IIIx Urban Edition Special Limited Kit launches in April 2022.

New exposure & focus modes

The new exposure and focus modes that are included within the ‘Urban’ version of the GR IIIx are:

Snap Distance Priority mode

Once the preferred distance for snapshots and the desired depth-of-field are set in advance, the camera lets the user quickly and easily recall these settings. This setting is programmed to select the aperture, providing the depth-of-field used in pan-focus photography, making it particularly handy for quick snapshot photography.

Auto Area AF (Centre) focus mode

Instead of covering the entire image field, this mode operates only in nine focus zones around the centre of the image field, preventing the camera from focusing on unintended elements, such as a grassy field in the foreground of an image.

Enable AF mode shutter-release capability

When the shutter-release button is pressed halfway down, the user can lock the AF system only, without locking the AE system.

Snapshot mode

A distance setting of 11.5 feet (3.5 metres) has been added to the Snapshot mode and a long press on the monitor during playback allows the user to instantly recall the playback function selection menu.

External styling changes

The GR IIIx Urban Edition Special Limited Kit features a metallic grey finish, a blue ring around the lens barrel and a collection of matching accessories, including an accompanying leather hand strap and a metallic hotshoe cover.

Ricoh says the blue, ‘was selected to represent typical street shooter imagery such as deep blue skies reflected in a puddle following a rainfall or the bright neon signs of a never-sleeping city’ and says the metallic grey finish is ‘reminiscent of the gritty tones of the urban landscape.’

Availability and price

The Ricoh GR IIIx Urban Edition Special Limited Kit will be available to purchase, in limited quantities, starting from April 2022 for $1099. The body-only version of this kit will be available later this year, in ‘Summer 2022’ for an undisclosed price.

No exact UK pricing has been confirmed but it may be close to the original £899 GR IIIx.

See below for the press release from Ricoh Imaging Americas Corporation: RICOH Announces Ricoh GR IIIx Urban Edition Special Limited Kit Limited-edition package includes metallic gray-finished camera with blue-accented lens barrel and exclusive accessories; model debuts new GR IIIx exposure and focus modes PARSIPPANY, NJ, March 9, 2022 — Ricoh Imaging Americas Corporation today announced the RICOH GR IIIx Urban Edition Special Limited Kit. This package features the RICOH GR IIIx high-end digital compact camera, with a metallic gray finish and navy-blue ring around the lens barrel. It also includes exclusive, specially designed accessories: a leather hand strap and a metallic hot shoe cover. The kit will be available in limited quantities starting in April 2022 for a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $1,099.95. A second special package – the RICOH GR IIIx Urban Edition body only version (camera body only, without the genuine-leather hand strap and the metallic hot shoe cover) – is scheduled to be available in the summer of 2022. Main Features of the RICOH GR III Street Edition Special Limited Kit The RICOH GR IIIx Urban Edition camera body is accented by a navy-blue ring around the lens barrel. This color was selected to represent typical street shooter imagery such as deep blue skies reflected in a puddle following a rainfall or the bright neon signs of a never-sleeping city. The camera body is finished in metallic gray, reminiscent of the gritty tones of the urban landscape. This unique exterior finish requires a multi-coat process, which results in the camera’s distinctive appearance and smooth texture. The coating also helps to make it easier for a photographer to get a firm grip on the camera. The navy-blue stripe on the leather hand strap matches the color of the lens barrel ring, complementing the overall design of the camera. The package also includes a specially designed black metallic hot shoe cover. This camera also debuts several new functions that will also be available for standard GR IIIx models with firmware updates that will be released along with the availability of this Limited Edition Kit. These are: Snap Distance Priority mode, a new exposure setting: Once the preferred distance forsnapshots and the desired depth of field (DOF) are set in advance, the camera lets the user quickly and easily recall these settings. This setting is programmed to select the aperture, providing the depth of field used in pan-focus photography, making it particularly handy for quick snapshot photography.

Auto Area AF (Center) focus mode: Instead of covering the entire image field, this mode operates only in nine focus zones around the center of the image field, preventing the camera from focusing on unintended elements, such as a grassy field in the foreground of an image.

Enable AF mode shutter-release capability: When the shutter-release button is pressed halfway down, the user can lock the AF system only, without locking the AE system.

Snapshot mode: A distance setting of 11.5 feet (3.5 meters) has been added to the Snapshot mode; and a long press on the monitor during playback allows the user to instantly recall the playback function selection menu.

When the camera’s power is turned off, the camera displays an original shut-down screen featuring the product logo and a street-view image symbolizing the package’s urban-oriented concept.

Note: The camera’s other specifications are identical with those of the standard GR IIIx model.

Related articles:

Ricoh GR IIIx announced with new 40mm lens

Ricoh GR III review

Ricoh set to stop mass production of cameras