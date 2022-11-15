Reward your favourite retailer in our Good Service Awards November 15, 2022

There’s never been such a wide choice of great cameras, lenses and accessories to buy, but not all retailers offer the same level of customer service and support. So, AP wants to hear about your good experiences and recommendations: where is the best place to buy photographic gear? Who provided you with the right information and the right products, at a great price? Vote in the AP Good Service Awards to have your say!

AP’s long-standing Good Service Awards reward those photographic retailers who go the extra mile with this well-deserved and highly coveted accolade. When a retailer gets our award, you be confident that you will be treated as a valued customer. Often, you can also develop a long-term relationship with the best retailers, who will continue to support and advise you as your photographic priorities change and grow.

This is particularly important in these tough economic times, as the best retailers can save you money.

Good service is a precious commodity that should be shouted from the rooftops – which is where our award comes in. After all, when you’re spending a large amount of cash on a new mirrorless camera or lens, the service you receive is as important as the price you pay.

Good Service Awards – A more human approach

There are lots of deals online, but one of the best things about buying from a specialist retailer, rather than a massive, faceless site selling everything, is that you can also get expert advice.

With so many cameras and lenses to choose from, the best retailers are able to point you in the right direction, ensuring you don’t pay more than you need, or end up buying something you will quickly outgrow.

Don’t expect a generic online shopping site to be much use if you have any further questions or need to get anything repaired or upgraded, either. Many specialist camera retailers offer a repair service, which can cover everything from a sensor clean to a full-on camera service.

Many sell a wide range of carefully checked second-hand gear, too. You can save a lot of money by buying second hand, and good specialist retailers will offer you a generous guarantee for peace of mind. Even if your budget is tight at the moment, some fantastic used deals are out there.

So, if you have been particularly impressed by the service you have received from a camera and photographic accessories retailer, now is the time to tell us about it.

As well as recognising retailers for their excellent service, you will also be helping other AP readers, and supporting the photographic trade generally – with the pandemic, and now a recession, things are not getting any easier.

Using the link below, tell us about your nomination – the process is secure, and it won’t take more than a couple of minutes. The closing date is midnight on December 31st, 2022, and we look forward to getting your nominations. The retailer who gets the most votes will be presented with the awards at our wider annual awards ceremony (details to be confirmed).

NOMINATE A RETAILER IN OUR GOOD SERVICE AWARDS HERE

Terms and Conditions

Only one entry per person. Valid to UK retailers only.

Retailers must receive a minimum of 50 entries to receive a Good Service Award.

The retailer with the most votes will receive our Platinum Award.

Nominations close at midnight on December 31st, 2022.