Revealed! The stunning Pink Lady Food Photographer of the Year 2022 award winners April 27, 2022

A striking image that captures the essence of street food – titled Kebabiyana – has won the overall prize of Pink Lady® Food Photographer of the Year 2022 award for Indian photographer Debdatta Chakraborty.

The photograph was taken on Khayyam Chowk, a street in Srinagar, which transforms into a buzzing food hub at night, as vendors fire up charcoal ovens and fill the air with the smoky aroma of grilled delights such as the popular Kashmiri street food, wazwan kebabs.

The image also won the Street Food category of the awards.

Gentle but powerful

Caroline Kenyon, director and founder of the awards, commented, ‘In today’s world, more than ever, we feel the need for comfort, for love. There is so much to reassure us here – the beautifully captured billowing embrace of the smoke, the golden light, the subject’s expression as he prepares the food for sharing. Sparks fly from the skewers, whose roasting we can almost smell, we imagine the warm, delicious aroma. This image, gentle but powerful, nourishes our soul.’

Phil Turnbull, CEO of APAL, owner of Pink Lady®, and headline sponsor of the Awards since 2011, said, ‘Never has the importance of photography and food been so great. Huge global events – war, famine, the end of lockdowns, the revival of the hospitality industry, the chance to celebrate with friends and family again – all these are recorded in the Awards, which show so vividly how food touches every aspect of our lives. The competition continues to be a truly global celebration of the art of food photography.’

Entries from over 60 countries

The winners were announced by acclaimed chef and co-presenter of UK Masterchef: The Professionals, Monica Galetti, in an awards ceremony that was live streamed on the competition’s YouTube channel on Tuesday 26 April 2022.

This year’s judging panel assessed thousands of entries submitted from over 60 countries across the world.

The panel was chaired by legendary food photographer David Loftus and included Fiona Shields (head of photography, Guardian News & Media), Krishna Madhavan Pillai (chief editor, Better Photography), NA Risong (art director and curator of Inter Art Center Gallery, Beijing), Nik Sharma (cookbook author, photographer and columnist), Tasneem Alsultan (investigative and National Geographic photographer) and Rein Skullerud (head of photo unit, World Food Programme).

See below to discover more about most of the winning images…

Overall & Street Food categories

Winner – Debdatta Chakraborty (India)

Debdatta Chakrabortry explained, ‘Khayyam Chowk is an alleyway in Sri Nagar, which is no different from other streets during daytime. But, in the evening, numerous charcoal ovens are lit up by vendors and the aroma and smoke of wazwan kebabs turn this street into a food-lovers’ paradise.’

Bring Home the Harvest category

Winner – Chang Jiangbin (China)

Chang Jiangbin revealed, ‘Noodles are a favourite food of people in Southern Fujian, China. The noodles are cooled and made with a unique process. Taken in Fuzhi County, Fujian Province, China.’

Champagne Taittinger Food for Celebration category

Winner – Chen Ying (China)

Chen Ying revealed, ‘Taken in a small farmhouse in Qianlian Village, Xiangyou County, Putian City, Fujian Province. A family gathers around to make rice or mung bean filled dumplings. They use a wooden seal to stamp the word “fortune” or “happiness” into the red dough, and steam the dumplings in a large steamer. This tradition means that the New Year will be welcomed with reunion and the coming year will be prosperous.’

Champagne Taittinger Wedding Food Photographer category

Winner – Isabel Hattink (The Netherlands)

Isabelle Hattink revealed, ‘The cake was cut and the lady didn’t like this shot. She told me, when I asked her if I could publish the picture, that somebody had stepped on her toes.’

Errazuriz Wine Photographer of the Year: Overall & People categories

Winner – Jon Wynand (UK)

Errazuriz Wine Photographer of the Year: Places category

Winner – Marina Spironetti (Italy)

Marina Spironetti explained, ‘Man, architecture and vineyards – a perfect combination. Taken at the Antinori nel Chianti Classico winery, Italy.’

Errazuriz Wine Photographer of the Year: Produce category

Winner – Suzanne Becker Bronk (USA)

Suzanne Becker Bronk explained, ‘Dry ice is used to inhibit the start of fermentation at Caldwell Vineyard.’

Food at the Table category

Winner – John Carey (UK)

John Carey explained, ‘The ‘Arts de la Table’ table-side theatre is a big part of The Ritz Restaurant experience.’

Food for the Family category

Winner – Weining Lin (China)

Weining Lin explained, ‘During the Spring Festival, the Tujia people in western Hunan will make tuansa, a special local delicacy which is made of glutinous rice and tastes light and sweet. Most local people take tuansa as a gift or an offering.’

Food in the Field category

Winner – Paolo Crocetta (Italy)

Paolo Crocetta revealed, ‘After a heavy snowfall I raised the drone to take some photos of my country covered by the whiteness of the white coat, after a few minutes of flight I noticed the particular shapes that the apple plots created in contrast with the snow on the ground.’

Food Stylist Award category

Winner – Carolin Strothe (Germany)

Carolin Strothe revealed, ‘Celebrating summer with this spectacular veg tart – topped with buffalo mozzarella, feta, heirloom tomatoes, pea pods, spring onions and corn flowers.’

Fujifilm Award for Innovation category

Winner – Yuliy Vasilev (Bulgaria)

Yuliy Vasilev revealed, ‘The image is part of my ongoing project called “Foodtopia”, a miniature world created with food items.’

Marks & Spencer Food Portraiture category

Winner – Daniela Gerson (USA)

Daniela Gerson explained, ‘Celebrating all the colours of the melon rainbow in cubed salad form, with feta, basil and spices.’

MPB Food Influencer category

Winner – Elisa De Cecchi (Italy)

Elisa De Cecchi explained, ‘Draining pasta by the window sink on a gloomy day, moisture fills the air, condensation forms on the windows and droplets slide down the glass. It is an activity that seems quite mundane, but I find it evocative.’

On the Phone category

Winner – Kasia Ciesielska-Faber (UK)

Kasia Ciesielska-Faber explained, ‘In Lofoten archipelago, stockfish racks have become part of the landscape. The cod is preserved by drying on large racks with no salt or smoke required as the temperatures are just below freezing. The climate is perfect for outdoor stockfish production.’

One Vision Imaging Cream of the Crop category

Winner – Paolo Grinza and Silvia Vaulà (Italy)

Paolo Grinza and Silvia Vaulà explained, ‘This image is part of a photographic series based on the concept of “hands at work”. Developed for the restaurant Etiko Bistrot (Torino, Italy) on behalf of Plastikwombat – Photography Art and Concept.’

Pink Lady® Apple a Day category

Winner – Amanda Farnese Heath (UK)

Amanda Farnese Heath explained, ‘I asked this group of children what their ultimate Tea Party table would look like. “Toffee apples and cake”, was their reply. Here, in an autumnal wood in Scotland, I got to work re-creating this table for them. Not one apple remained at the end of the day.’

Politics of Food category

Winner – K M Asad (Bangladesh)

K M Asad explained, ‘A little girl collects water with her older sister in the Chad Uddan slum in Dhaka, Bangladesh in September 2021. In the urban slum areas, people have access to fresh water only twice a day in the morning and evening.’

Production Paradise Previously Published category

Winner – Mike English (UK)

Student Food Photographer of the Year supported by The Royal Photographic Society

Winner – Kim Bainbridge (UK)

Kim Bainbridge revealed, ‘A glass teapot with a tea flower blooming in it. the hardest part was to catch the light in the right place so only the outline is visible.’

The Claire Aho Award for Women Photographers

Winner – Marguerite Oelofse (South Africa)

Marguerite Oelofse explained, ‘Celebrating African heritage, fused with a touch of inspiration from French Post-Impressionist artist, Henri Matisse. The painter-like aesthetic in my photography creates a three-dimensional feeling by using bold colours, form and textures. These elements are native to our diverse South African culture. “At the Table” is a celebration of the fruits of our freedom.’

The Philip Harben Award for Food in Action

Winner – Weining Lin (China)

Weining Lin explained, ‘An old man is preparing vegetables in the courtyard bathed in sun. He finely cuts the meat and puts it in a basin. This is a common picture in a farm yard, and you can imagine the happy family life behind it.’

unearthed® Food for Sale category

Winner – Anna Loraine Hartmann (Germany)

Anna Loraine Hartmann explained, ‘The lights are dimmed underneath the corrugated roof top, keeping the sunlight out to prevent the harvest from spoiling. In between the dark aisles of the bustling market in Yogyakarta, one only finds welcoming smiles and well-sourced produce.’

World Food Programme Food for Life category

Winner – Faisal Azim (Bangladesh)

Faisal Azim explained, ‘Brick factory workers in a dusty, unhealthy environment. They get a short break to eat food brought from home in the dusty environment before starting work again. For a full day in this unhealthy place they earn very a small wage.’

Young (10 and under) category

Winner – Rupkotha Roy Barai (Bangladesh)

Rupkotha Roy Barai explained, ‘Village woman are processing the raw fish which are collected locally. A little baby is enjoying the whole process.’

Young (11-14) category

Winner – Indigo Larmour (India)

Indigo Larmour explained, ‘At the festival of Chhath Puja, devotees stand in a body of water as the sun sets, giving offerings of food and prayer. As there were no rivers or lakes near my home in Delhi, worshippers did this in a pond in a local park.’

Young (15-17) category

Winner – Joyjit Das (Bangladesh)

Joyjit Das revealed, ‘Eid is ahead, so a boy is working on drying raw semai in the sun.’

RPS exhibition

A free-to-enter exhibition of the 2022 finalists will run at The Royal Photographic Society, in Bristol, from 20 November till 12 December 2022.

View the online gallery

To view the full online gallery of all the 2022 finalists, including the regional and country winners, please visit Pink Lady Food Photographer of the Year 2022.

