Rankin’s VISUAL NOISE fair showcases emerging photo talent

Photographer Rankin is to give ‘free reign’ to 40 graduate photographers whose final shows were disrupted by Covid-19 at VISUAL NOISE – the first art fair dedicated solely to the UK’s emerging photography talent – which takes place on 9 and 10 April 2022.

Rankin commented, ‘Like everyone in this industry I had to get my start somewhere. I was lucky enough to find a community of artists, stylists, writers and musicians all launching themselves into the world at the same time as me. By bringing artists together from different universities and backgrounds I hope we can help build a new community of artists who will grow together over the coming decades.’

The show came about after Public Offerings Ltd. – a photography agency whose mission is to showcase new talent from often-unseen perspectives, with a focus on emerging talent, women and LGBTQIA+ artists – sent out an open call to the UK’s 2020-22 graduating photography class whose final degree shows were either cancelled or disrupted due to the pandemic.

The brief was to ‘be creative’ within a 6x6ft space at MARYLAND STUDIO and to ‘show the public work they will not have seen before.’

The response from the UK’s 2020-2022 graduating class of photographers (both BA and MA) was said to be, ‘overwhelming.’

Ellen Stone, CEO of Public Offerings Ltd., commented, ‘VISUAL NOISE is a unique opportunity to see some of the most exciting and innovative photography work being produced today – before anyone else gets to see it. The work by these artists speak to the world we’re living in right now; 2022 through a unique lens exploring the issues that affect us today. Graduate degree shows are more than just a rite of passage, they’re a vital springboard for creative talent to get noticed and begin forging their path in the industry.’

The 40 chosen artists’ work is inspired by a diverse range of subjects – from personal experience, dysphoric approaches to contemporary culture, art history, and an unabashed love for art and fashion – and presented across mixed media from collage, textiles, editorial and film.

The exhibiting artists

The artists exhibiting during the two-day VISUAL NOISE event are Nina Maria Allmoslechner, Alexis Andreou, Eloïse Atkins, Anastasia Baker, Ryan Blackwell, Victoria Boissonnas, Chahe Chaherige, Shou-An Chiang, Maite De Orbe, Laura Dester, Noor Dhanju, Suzannah Gabriel, Laura Gaggero, Jamie Iain Genovese, Malena Heldmann, Emmi Hihnala, Charlotte Holme, Safeen James, Esther Gabrielle Kersley, Natalia Lazaro Prevo, Daria Lazo, Isabel Maccarthy, Zara Manzoor, Katie Mccraw, Josef Murmann, Virginie Nugere, Amaani Oluwa, Beverley Onyangunga, Lydia Perez Lopez, Andrew Quinn, Susmita Rai, Mathushaa Sagthidas, Colette Slater Barrass, Bethan Thomas, Angela Tozzi, Robert Tucker, Kaplan Urul, Megan Willders and Taro Zaine.

You can find out more about each of them in their Meet the Artists online biogs.

SWAG Store

Celebrity photographer Rankin will also be marking the occasion by taking over the upper floor of Maryland Studio to launch his first physical SWAG store, an experiential activation of his online shop rankinswag.com that launched in 2021.

With publications and prints from across his career, SWAG will be offering one of a kind archival imagery going back over the last 30 years.

Showcasing his work at VISUAL NOISE, Rankin is breaking down the barriers between established and emerging arts – highlighting the value new voices have to contemporary culture.

The event: find out more

The event will be at the Maryland Studio, 28 Maryland Road, London, E15 1JB on Saturday 9 April and Sunday 10 April, 2022 (from 10am-6pm).

Day tickets are £12 for general admission and £9 for student admission.

Tickets are available at Art Fair: VISUAL NOISE.

