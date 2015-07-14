Quest to find owner of photo found at cash machine sparks Facebook campaign

A man who found a wallet-sized sepia photo at a cash machine in Hampshire has launched a nationwide Facebook campaign to find its owner.



Shaun Kara turned to Facebook after a local appeal failed to find the owner of the picture, believed to date from the 1950s.

Writing on Facebook, Shaun said he found the photo outside a Barclays ATM in Bishop’s Waltham and believes it fell from a pocket or bag.

He told The Mirror: ‘It has some damage in the corner that looks like it was caused by a thumbprint.

‘I think somebody has had this photo for a long time and spent a lot of time holding it and reminiscing.’

Shaun added: ‘It could be someone’s mum or granny, but I personally think it is owned by an older person, maybe an old man and this was carried around as it was the favourite photo of his wife.’

Shaun’s appeal has so far been shared nearly 3,000 times on Facebook.