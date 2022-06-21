ProGrade unveils 165GB CFexpress Type B Cobalt card June 21, 2022

ProGrade Digital has announced its new capacity 165GB CFexpress Type B Cobalt memory card, which is designed for photographers shooting bursts and RAW.

ProGrade Digital’s CFexpress cards all provide read speeds up to 1,700MB/s and burst write speeds up to 1,500MB/s.

They have sustained write speeds of up to 1,400MB/s, which is suited for a broad range of still and video capture applications.

The 165GB card leverages the same design and performance levels of ProGrade’s existing 325GB and 650GB capacity CFexpress Cobalt cards – leveraging PCIe, Gen 3 interconnect with NVMe 1.3 host controller interface.

Suited for shooting stills

Wes Brewer, founder and CEO of ProGrade Digital, explained, ‘The introduction of this new lower capacity, less expensive capacity point in our CFexpress Cobalt line is ideally suited for still shooters that don’t prefer to store an entire shoot on one larger card and typically don’t focus on shooting video. These cards are perfect for the photographer that wants the best high-speed burst shooting write performance at a lower capacity and price point than has previously been offered.’

Details of the 165GB ProGrade Digital CFexpres Type B card less than two months after Lexar unveiled the world’s fastest CFexpress Type B card, which offers read speeds of 1900MB/s and write speeds of 1700MB/s.

News of the new capacity CFexpress card comes under two months after ProGrade Digital unveiled its 512GB Cobalt UHS-II SDXC memory card.

It was only the third ever card to offer V90 write speeds in combination with 512GB, following the March 2022 announcements by Wise and Sabrent of the world’s first ever 512GB V90 SDXC UHS-II cards.

ProGrade CFexpress Type B 165GB Cobalt card – key specs

Maximum read speed: up to 1700MB/s

Burst write speed: up to 1500MB/s

Minimum sustained write speed: up to 1400MB/s

Fully compliant with CompactFlash™Association 2.0 specification

NVMe host interface with PCIe Gen3 X2 interconnect

Extended battery life and low standby power through NVMe PS0 – PS4 support

Metal enclosure for improved durability and heat dissipation

Thermal throttling protects the card from overheating

Laser etched unique serial numbering for the tracking of key components and manufacturing data for the highest quality control

Rigorous 100% full card testing down to individual memory chips for optimal quality

Temperature ranges: operating 14°F to 158°F/ -10°C to 70°C; storage -4°F to 185°F/ -20°C to 85°C

Packaging: Biodegradable fibre tray protected with eco-friendly Polyofin shrink-wrap

X-ray proof and shock-proof

Pricing & availability

Current MRSP price for the 165GB card is $179.99.

Customers can purchase ProGrade Digital products on the ProGrade Digital, B&H Photo and Video or Adorama websites, plus many other retailers around the world.

Customers in select regions may purchase on Amazon with Prime shipping.

About ProGrade Digital

The founders of ProGrade Digital are industry veterans in the removable storage and digital photography industries.

Each spent time at leading companies such as Lexar and SanDisk, bringing extensive expertise in the design, development, and manufacture of digital storage products, plus longstanding relationships with key manufacturing and supply chain partners.

The company focuses exclusively on the development of memory cards, card readers, and workflow software for professional imaging markets.

Its flagship products – ProGrade Digital CFExpress, SDXC UHS-II V90 memory cards and its CFast 2.0 card reader – are optimised to render maximum performance when paired with high-end DSLRs, mirrorless models, camcorders and digital cinema cameras from manufacturers such as Canon, Nikon, Panasonic, Sony, RED and Blackmagic.

To find out more go to the ProGrade Digital website.

Follow AP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.