ProGrade Digital unveils 512GB Cobalt UHS-II SDXC card May 3, 2022

ProGrade Digital has announced its 512GB Cobalt UHS-II SDXC memory card, which is said to deliver maximum read and write speeds up to 300MB/s and 250MB/s respectively.

This new 512GB card offers V90 performance, which guarantees that its minimum write speeds for video never drop below 90MB/s.

ProGrade’s new 512GB V90 SDXC memory card is only the third ever to offer V90 write speeds in combination with 512GB storage.

The only previous memory card makers to do so were Wise and Sabrent when the world’s first-ever 512GB V90 SDXC UHS-II cards arrived, in March 2022.

The importance of VPG-90

The VPG-90 speed rating equates to a sustained write speed of 90MB/s, which is the highest sustained speed rating for the SDXC memory card format.

Memory cards used for video have different speed ratings to the traditional maximum write speeds for stills.

For shooting video, you need to know the minimum sustained speed when you’re recording high bit-rate video directly to the card.

This is because video is written to the memory card in real-time and doesn’t wait for the card to catch up

The 512GB Cobalt SD card is said to be both X-ray and shockproof, and is claimed to be capable of operating between -25ºC (-14ºF) and 85ºC (185ºF).

It also features built-in error correction that detects and corrects data write and data transfer errors.

Compatible with Refresh Pro

Wes Brewer, founder and CEO of ProGrade Digital, commented, ‘Today’s creative pioneers are producing more video than ever before. With the extensive range of recording options in today’s high-end professional camera market, such as RAW 8K, 6K, 5K, 4K, UHD, High Bit Rate MPEG at varying frames per second, many of which require high capacity, and high-performance memory cards. We have added this higher capacity 512GB, SD V90 memory card to our SDXC Cobalt product line to serve these needs. This card will also be compatible with our unique Refresh Pro software, allowing professionals to refresh their ProGrade Digital cards back to factory condition and monitor the health of their cards.’

ProGrade’s Refresh Pro software allows users to ‘sanitise’ and restore their cards back to factory condition after use.

Cobalt line-up

The new ProGrade 512GB V90 SDXC card will be part of the company’s Cobalt card range for professional users.

ProGrade’s Cobalt V90 SDXC card range is optimised for 8K, 6K, 4K, UHD, Full HD, Motion JPEG and most high bit rate MPEG-4 CODECs.

The 512GB card is compatible with all Nikon DSLRs, almost all Canon DSLRs (bar the EOS-1D X Mark II, which has dual CF card slots) and all Sony Alpha cameras.

ProGrade also makes CFexpress Type A cards with a VPG-400 rating (Video Performance Guarantee), which equates to a minimum sustained write speed of 400MB/s, and CFexpress Type B cards with a 1400MB/s rating.

Pricing & availability

The ProGrade SDXC UHS-II V90 512GB memory card will cost about £400.

The 256GB, 128GB and 64GB, 128GB and 256GB versions of the card have been on the market for over a year.

You can the ProGrade Digital products at the ProGrade Digital online shop. If you sign up for the newsletter you can qualify for a 15% discount.

Customers in select regions can buy the cards on Amazon with Prime shipping.

Related articles:

World’s first ever 512GB V90 SDXC UHS-II cards debut

Exascend reveals world’s first VPG-400 CFexpress Type B card

Lexar unveils world’s fastest CFexpress Type B card

The ultimate guide to memory cards

Acer launches CFE100 memory cards for 8K video and stills