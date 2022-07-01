Profoto launches compact A2 off-camera strobe unit July 1, 2022

Profoto has unveiled its smallest ever off-camera monolight in the shape of the Profoto A2, which it describes as being ‘about the size of a regular soda can.’

Designed for use when space at events is at a premium, the off-camera strobe offers 100Ws flash and fast flash recycling times of between 0.1-1.6 seconds.

The A2 strobe measures 7.9×7.9×12.6cm (WxHxL) and weighs 773g (with the battery and stand adaptor included).

The A2 has a 10-step adjustment range for dialling the power output from 10% to 100%.

Profoto says the strobe has a continuous colour temperature of 3500K with a maximum LED output of 200 lumens.

Power & diffusion

The A2 is powered by Profoto’s A-series Mk. II battery, which can provide up to 400 flashes at full power.

The battery is said to charged up in under two hours with an A-series battery charger.

Like all flashes in the Profoto range, the A2’s flash head is round.

The front of the strobe is frosted and it has a built-in reflector and lens that are said to create ‘a natural light spread with smooth fall-off.’

The rear of the A2 features an LCD screen that shows its current power, remaining battery life and current operating temperature.

Connectivity & app operation

The A2 can connect to the broader universe of Profoto products with AirX connectivity built in.

You can use the A2 as a part of a more extensive lighting system, and you can shoot with any camera, including a smartphone.

It can be operated either via the large display on the flash or via the Profoto app.

The A2 can be combined with Profoto’s Clic System – a series of 75mm diameter light shaping tools that are bespoke to A-series flashes.

The light can also support the use of an umbrella attachment with the built-in umbrella connection.

Profoto A2 – key features

Powerful 100Ws flash and fast flash recycling

Built-in reflector and lens that creates a natural light spread with smooth fall-off

Fully compatible with all magnetic Profoto Clic Light Shaping Tools

Integrated AirX connectivity for full compatibility with all Profoto remotes and apps

Fully compatible with batteries and battery chargers for Profoto A-series flashes

Built-in LED focus/modelling light

Removable stand adapter with integrated umbrella holder

Clean and easy user interface with large hi-resolution display

Size: 7.9×7.9×12.6cm (WxHxL)

Weight: 495g (without battery and stand adapter); 773g (with battery and stand adapter)

