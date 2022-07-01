Profoto launches compact A2 off-camera strobe unit
July 1, 2022
Profoto has unveiled its smallest ever off-camera monolight in the shape of the Profoto A2, which it describes as being ‘about the size of a regular soda can.’
Designed for use when space at events is at a premium, the off-camera strobe offers 100Ws flash and fast flash recycling times of between 0.1-1.6 seconds.
The A2 strobe measures 7.9×7.9×12.6cm (WxHxL) and weighs 773g (with the battery and stand adaptor included).
The A2 has a 10-step adjustment range for dialling the power output from 10% to 100%.
Profoto says the strobe has a continuous colour temperature of 3500K with a maximum LED output of 200 lumens.
Power & diffusion
The A2 is powered by Profoto’s A-series Mk. II battery, which can provide up to 400 flashes at full power.
The battery is said to charged up in under two hours with an A-series battery charger.
Like all flashes in the Profoto range, the A2’s flash head is round.
The front of the strobe is frosted and it has a built-in reflector and lens that are said to create ‘a natural light spread with smooth fall-off.’
The rear of the A2 features an LCD screen that shows its current power, remaining battery life and current operating temperature.
Connectivity & app operation
The A2 can connect to the broader universe of Profoto products with AirX connectivity built in.
You can use the A2 as a part of a more extensive lighting system, and you can shoot with any camera, including a smartphone.
It can be operated either via the large display on the flash or via the Profoto app.
The A2 can be combined with Profoto’s Clic System – a series of 75mm diameter light shaping tools that are bespoke to A-series flashes.
The light can also support the use of an umbrella attachment with the built-in umbrella connection.
Profoto A2 – key features
- Powerful 100Ws flash and fast flash recycling
- Built-in reflector and lens that creates a natural light spread with smooth fall-off
- Fully compatible with all magnetic Profoto Clic Light Shaping Tools
- Integrated AirX connectivity for full compatibility with all Profoto remotes and apps
- Fully compatible with batteries and battery chargers for Profoto A-series flashes
- Built-in LED focus/modelling light
- Removable stand adapter with integrated umbrella holder
- Clean and easy user interface with large hi-resolution display
- Size: 7.9×7.9×12.6cm (WxHxL)
- Weight: 495g (without battery and stand adapter); 773g (with battery and stand adapter)
Click below to watch a video explaining the new Profoto A2…
