Pro finalists revealed in Sony World Photography Awards 2022 February 22, 2022

The World Photography Organisation has revealed the finalists and shortlisted photographers in the 10 categories of the Professional competition for the Sony World Photography Awards 2022.

Now in its 15th year, the Awards’ Professional competition rewards series of works both for technical skill and an original approach to contemporary subjects. The winner of the title ‘Photographer of the Year 2022’ is chosen from the Professional finalists and will be announced on 12 April 2022. They will succeed the 2021 winner, Craig Easton, who told Amateur Photographer the story behind his winning project.

The announcement of the Professional finalists and shortlisted photographers comes just over a month after the Sony World Photography Awards revealed the Student and Youth shortlists.

A selection of images by finalists and shortlisted photographers will be exhibited as part of the Sony World Photography Awards at Somerset House, London, from 13 April to 2 May 2022. Over 340,000 images from 211 territories were submitted to the Sony World Photography Awards 2022, with over 156,000 of those entered to the Professional competition – the highest number of entries in the history of the Awards.

Below you can discover more about the projects of the three finalists in each category of the Professional competition of the Sony World Photography Awards 2022 and find out who were the other photographers shortlisted by the judging panel:

ARCHITECTURE & DESIGN

In ‘Nur-Sultan’, Javier Arcenillas (Spain) presents a series of photographs of the remarkable and eccentric architecture of the capital of Kazakhstan.

In ‘Blueprint’, Yun Chi Chen (Taiwan) creates multi-layered images imitating the process of a traditional architectural blueprint or cyanotype using digital post-production techniques.

‘Dorf’ by Domagoj Burilović (Croatia) uses photo montage to express the irony of how nature has reclaimed the houses of Slavonia, a region which grew rich in the 19th century from the exploitation of the local forest and land.

The other shortlisted photographers in the ARCHITECTURE & DESIGN category are: Jason Au (Hong Kong), Serena Dzenis (Australia), Khalid Najib (Palestinian Territory), Rene Cassio Scholz (Germany) and Mark Henley (UK).

CREATIVE

‘New Waves’ by Raphaël Neal (UK) juxtaposes scenes of climate change with teenagers’ portraits; the diptychs highlight the devastating consequences experienced by those who will be most affected by them.

‘Sometimes the Sky Above us is Open’ by Sarah Grethe (Germany) follows the photographer’s journey to her mother’s hometown in southern Germany, where she explores their relationship through staged portraits and still life.

‘Mellow Apocalypse’ by Alnis Stakle (Latvia) reprises visuals from open-source collections such as museums, scientific institutions and image banks to create intricately detailed collages in which disparate elements jostle and collide.

The shortlisted photographers in the CREATIVE category are: Ioana Moldovan (Romania), Peter Franck (Germany), Hugh Kinsella Cunningham (UK), Julia Ovchinnikova (Russian Federation) Marius Ionut Scarlat (Romania) and Alejandra Aragón, Mexico).

DOCUMENTARY PROJECTS

‘The Long Days of Hanau’ by Fabian Ritter (Germany) documents the community in Hanau, Germany in the aftermath of the racist attacks in the city on 19 February 2020.

‘The Children of the Financial Collapse in Venezuela’ by Jan Grarup (Denmark) depicts scenes of the desperation and abject poverty of Venezuelans in Colombia.

‘Insurrection’ by Win McNamee (United States) captures the dramatic scenes when a mob of Trump supporters descended on the US Capitol and fought their way into the building on 6 January 2021.

The shortlisted photographers in the DOCUMENTARY PROJECTS category are: Alejandro Cegarra (Venezuela), Havard Bjelland (Norway), Kyaw Zay Yar Lin (Myanmar), Andrea Bettancini (Italy) and Moses Omeogo (Germany).

ENVIRONMENT

Shunta Kimura’s (Japan) ‘Living in the Transition’ explores the impacts of climate change in Bangladesh, where locals increasingly contend with its effects such as river erosion, landslides, and rising salinity levels.

‘In Nemo’s Garden’ by Giacomo d’Orlando (Italy) documents the world’s first underwater greenhouse – a possible solution to the desperate need to find alternative and sustainable methods of food cultivation.

‘Portraits in Ashes’ by Gideon Mendel (South Africa) portrays families and individuals within the empty shells of gutted buildings, poignantly capturing the destruction in the wake of wildfires in Greece, Canada and the US.

The shortlisted photographers in the ENVIRONMENT category are: Lieven Engelen (Belgium), Mehdi Mohebi Puor (Islamic Republic of Iran), J. Henry Fair (US) and Kikoh Matsuura & Kazuki Ide (Japan).

LANDSCAPE

Taken during a winter of unseasonably heavy snowfall caused by climate change, ‘Solar Graphic’ by Andrius Repšys (Lithuania) captures sustainable energy sources such as dams, wind turbines and solar batteries from above, reducing them to graphic abstractions.

‘Life on Earth’ by Lorenzo Poli (Italy) delves into the ethereal magic of nature and the mysterious beauty of an untamed world, depicted through a diverse set of landscapes.

When portrait photographer Gareth Iwan Jones (UK) was unable to continue his work during the lockdown he turned his lens to the figures of trees against the dusk sky, creating a series of portrait-like images entitled ‘Tree’.

The shortlisted photographers in the LANDSCAPE category are: Martin Broen (US), Mihails Ignats (Latvia), Jonas Daley (China Mainland), Manuel Enrique González Carmona (Spain), Majid Hojjati (Islamic Republic Of Iran) and Milan Radisics (Hungary).

PORTFOLIO

‘The Beauty of Humanity’ by Anna Neubauer (Austria) explores the photographer’s desire to move away from traditional stereotypes and celebrate diversity through a series of thoughtful portraits.

In ‘Portfolio’ Hugh Fox (UK) captures quiet moments of daily life with family and friends during the pandemic.

Commercial and editorial photographer Julian Anderson (UK) presented a selection of portraiture, landscape and still life images taken for various magazine assignments.

The shortlisted photographers in the PORTFOLIO category are: Luca Locatelli (Italy), Sara Goli (Islamic Republic of Iran), Adrees Latif (US), Mikołaj Marczuk (Poland) and Marlena Waldthausen (Germany).

PORTRAITURE

‘Caryatis 2021’ by George Tatakis (Greece) is a study of Greek women’s traditional costumes deriving from different time periods in Greece’s rich history, with each photograph meticulously researched and staged.

‘Migrantes’ by photojournalist Adam Ferguson (Australia) is a series of self-portraits of migrants in Mexico as they wait to cross the border to the US. Using a camera mounted to a tripod with a cable release, Ferguson invited his subjects to choose the moment of capture, thereby giving them agency over their image.

‘Bushmeat Hunters’ by Brent Stirton (South Africa) is a series of portraits of bushmeat hunters pictured with their kills, framed in a manner which evokes traditional paintings of huntsmen.

The shortlisted photographers in the PORTRAITURE category are: Vladimir Frumin (Russian Federation), Joan-Ramon Manchado (Spain), Phillip Walter Wellman (US) and Areshina Nadezhda (Russian Federation).

SPORT

Capturing the drama and excitement of the Olympics, ‘Tokyo Twenty Twenty One’ by sports photographer Adam Pretty (Australia) shows the strength and prowess of the athletes.

‘Kuarup’ by Ricardo Teles (Brazil) documents a ritual of the Xingu Indigenous Brazilians to honour the dead which includes a martial art called Huka-huka – this year those commemorated were predominantly victims of Covid-19.

‘Loyal Fans’ by Roman Vondrouš (Czech Republic) portrays the zeal and devotion of the fans of the Bohemians Prague 1905 football club, who were not deterred by the pandemic restrictions, bringing their own ladders to watch games over the fence.

The shortlisted photographers in the SPORT category are: André Pitome Ávila (Brazil), Bradley Kanaris (Australia), Jesús Arvizu (Mexico), Pan Liao (China Mainland) and Luis Tato (Spain).

STILL LIFE

In his series ‘From Nigeria to Nässjö’ Cletus Nelson Nwadike (Sweden) photographed objects in the snow that particularly remind him of home, a way to grieve his late mother who was unable to gain a visa to come and meet his family.

For ‘Constellation’ Haruna Ogata (Japan) and Jean-Etienne Portail (France) created colourful abstract sculptures which they then photographed as a series of elegantly graphic compositions.

‘Concordia’ by Alessandro Gandolfi (Italy) focuses on a series of belongings rescued from the wreck of the Costa Concordia, a cruise ship which sank in 2012 claiming 32 lives.

The shortlisted photographers in the STILL LIFE category are: Bence Kalmar (Hungary), Céline Pannetier (France), Graziella Cerveira Nunes (Brazil), Ichio Usui (Japan) and Reinis Hofmanis (Latvia).

WILDLIFE & NATURE

‘The Fox’s Tale’ by Milan Radisics (Hungary) follows the photographer’s observations over a period of eight months, when he spent almost every night photographing a young fox visiting his back garden.

‘Absolute Beginner’ by Oana Baković (Romania) is a series of images exploring the great variety and beauty of the flora in the photographer’s local area.

‘Exotic Appetite – Inside the Italian Exotic Animal Trade’ by photojournalist and winner of the Photographer of the Year 2019 Award, Federico Borella (Italy) looks at the lesser-known trade of live exotic animals in Italy, where they are displayed and sold for huge profits.

The shortlisted photographers in the WILDLIFE & NATURE category are: Paola Lai (Italy), Arun Kuppuswamy Mohanraj (UK), Debora Lombardi (Italy), Graeme Purdy (UK) and Amin Mezian (Spain).

Judging panel

The work of finalist and shortlisted photographers in the Professional competition was judged by: Rahaab Allana (curator and publisher, Alkazi Foundation for the Arts, New Delhi); Ângela Ferreira (artist, independent photography curator and postdoc researcher at Escola de Belas Artes Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil); Deborah Klochko (executive director and chief curator of the Museum of Photographic Arts, San Diego, USA); Richmond Orlando Mensah, Founder and Creative Director, Manju Journal, Ghana) and Mike Trow (independent curator and photo editor, Chair of the Jury).

The Chair of the Jury, Mike Trow, said, ‘The Sony World Photography Awards 2022 finalists and shortlist are as diverse, challenging and as powerful as ever. The standard of work in the Professional competition surprised me in its depth and variety. To have the chance to see so much work from across the world is both humbling and energising. The importance of photography in interpreting our world, bringing vital humanitarian, environmental and emotional issues to the fore whilst also covering categories as diverse as Sport, Creative and Landscape make it such an exciting competition… I hope we have succeeded in our mission to continue to highlight the vitality and power of photography.’

Outstanding Contribution to Photography Award

The Awards additionally recognises the world’s most influential artists working in the medium through the Outstanding Contribution to Photography; the acclaimed Canadian photographer Edward Burtynsky is the 2022 recipient of this award joining a distinguished list of iconic names including Martin Parr, William Eggleston, Candida Hofer, Nadav Kander, Gerhard Steidl and Graciela Iturbide.

The overall winners in the Student, Youth, Open and Professional competitions of the Sony World Photography Awards 2022 will be announced on 12 April 2022 and will go on display as part of the exhibition at Somerset House, London, from 13 April till 2 May 2022. For more information about the winners and shortlists please visit the World Photo website

