Prints for Wildlife to sell stunning images to aid African Parks July 27, 2022

Prints for Wildlife to hold its third print sale fundraiser, which will see over 100 photographers selling limited numbers of wildlife photo prints for the benefit of the conservation non-profit African Parks.

To support African Parks’s vision of securing more protected areas in Africa the third edition of the online print sale will launch on 28 August 2022 and run till 25 September 2022.

This year’s fundraiser will feature more than 100 photos from acclaimed wildlife photographers, including Will Burrard Lucas, Beverly Joubert, Drew Doggett, Amateur Photographer columnist Marsel van Oosten, Ami Vitale, Joachim Schmeisser, Karim Illya and Gaël Ruboneka Vande Weghe.

Each of the photographers will donate one fine art print each to the fundraiser, which will be sold for $100 (US) through the online shop Prints for Wildlife.

After printing and handling, 100% of the proceeds are directly donated to African Parks to support their conservation efforts well into the future.

Fundraiser goal

The goal of this year’s fundraiser is to support the growth of African Parks and the addition of new parks to their portfolio.

With nearly 50% of Africa’s landmass suffering degradation, and the rapidly increasing affects biodiversity loss has on the climate crisis, Prints for Wildlife is setting out to help African Parks safeguard 30 million hectares of Africa’s protected areas, contributing to the global target of protecting 30% of nature on Earth by 2030.

African Parks currently manages 20 parks in 11 countries across Africa, including Kafue (Zambia), Akagera (Rwanda) and Liwonde (Malawi) National Parks, in partnership with governments for the benefit of local communities and wildlife – the largest and most ecologically diverse portfolio of protected areas in Africa under management by any one conservation organisation.

African Parks is looking to sign a number of new parks within the coming months and years, including Luengue-Luiana and Mavinga National Parks in Angola and Boma and Bandingilo National Parks in South Sudan, making sure that more exceptional ecosystems, endemic species and natural habitats are being protected, while sustainably and holistically benefiting communities and wildlife.

Managed effectively, these vital natural landscapes will continue to safeguard biodiversity and deliver valuable ecosystem services that underpin human wellbeing.

The origins of Prints for Wildlife

Created by photographers Marion Payr and Pie Aerts, Prints for Wildlife launched in July 2020, as the devastating impacts of the global COVID-19 pandemic started to be seen across Africa’s communities and wildlife areas.

Prints for Wildlife raised $1.75 million (US) for African Parks in the previous two print sales by selling over 15,000 unique prints of wildlife photographs.

Marion Payr commented, ‘The incredible success of Prints for Wildlife came as a much-needed reminder that, even in times of crisis, humanity can come together to spread hope and do good for our planet. Wildlife conservation, protecting valuable biomes and supporting communities has now found a place in the hearts and, with the stunning art of all the generous photographers, on the walls of thousands of homes across the globe. Now it’s time to support African Parks in their mission to grow to managing 30 parks by 2030.’

Pie Aerts added, ‘The key to conservation is putting people at the heart of the solution. This is done through community programs supporting health, education, job security, and sustainable livelihoods. African Parks, and their community-first approach to conservation, is ensuring that the protected areas under their management are safe places where wildlife and people can flourish. In safe places, magical things can happen. Therefore, choosing African Parks as our partner for this campaign was a no-brainer.’

Carli Flemmer, chief marketing officer for African Parks, said, ‘We feel honoured to be entering into another Prints for Wildlife sale, engaging with world-renowned talent to help enhance the work we do at African Parks. As part of our mission to manage 30 parks by 2030, we recently signed a long-term agreement with the Government of Zambia for Kafue National Park, increasing our management portfolio to 20 parks in 11 countries across Africa. We continue to work hard to enter into long-term management agreements in partnership with governments for Luengue-Luiana and Mavinga National Parks in Angola and Boma and Bandingilo National Parks in South Sudan. The 2022 Prints for Wildlife campaign is a step towards helping us achieve this goal.’

You can watch a film about Prints for Wildlife below…

Prints for Wildlife 2022

Prints for Wildlife returns on 28 August 2022 and will run until 25 September 2022.

To find out more go to the Prints For Wildlife website.

