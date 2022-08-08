Print your photos with FujiFilm PrintLife Exhibition August 8, 2022

Are you guilty of not printing your photos and keeping them buried away on your hard drive? Fujifilm is hoping to encourage photographers to make the effort to print their images with the launch of its third printlife@home exhibition.

Open to anyone in Europe, the exhibition invites photographers to share their favourite images, or take new ones, inspired by the weekly theme at fujifilm-printlife.eu between now and 4th December 2022.

The Prizes

Five winning photos will be selected each week to be included as part of a permanent online exhibition. The overall winners could win a voucher to spend on the Fujifilm photo printing platform, a Link WIDE printer with 10-shot package or the instax mini 11 camera with a 10-shot package.

Toshi Iida, Corporate Vice President and Managing Director of FUJIFILM Europe GmbH said: “Sharing photos with friends and loved ones have become a pleasant habit in our lives. When we print our photos to decorate our favorite places, we are making a loving gesture toward unique moments captured by the camera lens. Fujifilm’s interest in connecting people heart to heart, increasing awareness and value of photos, and encouraging people to appreciate printed photographs, could not stop there. That is why we have decided to continue Printlife@home with its third edition.”

Launched in Europe in 2020 as a replacement for the ‘100,000 photos’ traveling exhibition due to the pandemic, Printlife@home has managed to involve tens of thousands of amateur, professional, and hobbyist photographers, all sharing a passion for photography. The first edition of the virtual event collected more than 10,500 photos across Europe, with very high engagement from voting users.

