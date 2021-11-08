Pre-Black Friday Adobe Photography Plan Offer – Save 16% November 8, 2021

Black Friday offers are coming early this year, and we’ll be sure to cover all that we find. One of the first that we’ve spotted is an offer from Adobe, giving you a 16% saving on the Adobe Creative Cloud Photography plan, which includes the latest versions of Adobe Photoshop, Lightroom, and Adobe Camera Raw.

Adobe Photoshop has just received a number of major updates, including impressive object selection and masking, and Lightroom has also been updated to improve masking and more.

Pre-Black Friday – 16% off Adobe Photoshop and Lightroom.

Ahead of Black Friday, Adobe is offering 16% off Photoshop and Lightroom with its Black Friday Adobe Photography Plan Offer. Available for only a week from the 8th – 14th November at the following link. It’s now only £8.32/month, and was £9.98/month.

Once you’ve invested in Photoshop or Lightroom, then be sure to have a look at some of our latest guides to using the software: