Polaroid launches new portable LED lighting kit

Polaroid has taken the wraps off a new portable LED lighting system.



The Polaroid LED Photo Studio Color Box Light is aimed at ‘on-the-go’ photographers. An LCD panel shows the lighting mode, colour temperature, brightness and battery life. The battery-powered kit allows the connection of multiple lights in a group from one controller. The Polaroid LED Photo Studio Color Box Light costs $119.99 in the USA, via Amazon. A UK price was not available at the time of writing.

Press release

EDISON, NJ – August 31, 2016 – Expanding its power LED lighting options for photographers, Polaroid has added the ultra-compact and lightweight Polaroid LED photo studio color box light to its lineup. Ideal for on-the-go photographers, the turnkey lighting solution features an LCD display and infrared remote control with attachable handgrip and quiet buttons to accommodate any photography scenario. The Polaroid LED photo studio color box light connects to other photo boxes and tripods for maximum setup convenience.

Weighing in at just two pounds, the Polaroid LED photo studio color box light product highlights include:

Easy-to-use Features

Just insert batteries, select intensity and your shoot is beautifully lit and ready to go. The prominent LCD panel indicates the lighting mode, color temperature, brightness percentage and battery life. The up and down arrow buttons let users easily adjust the lighting, while a nifty handheld grip enables shooters to manually control the light with ease.

Convenient Controls

The infrared controller enables users to operate the Polaroid LED photo studio color box light from afar, eliminating the back-and-forth usually required to change settings. Set up on a traditional or tabletop tripod, step back and put the infrared controller to use.

Durable Design

The rugged design of the Polaroid LED photo studio color box light ensures a long life span for lengthy photography sessions. The low heating value makes it safe and reliable for both at-home and on-the-go projects.

Expandable System

Connect multiple LED light studios and operate the entire group from one controller.

Pricing and Availability

The Polaroid LED photo studio color box light is priced at $119.99 USD on Amazon. For more information, including availability, please visit https://www.amazon.com/Polaroid-Studio-Infrared-Remote-Control/dp/B01FE46KM8?ie=UTF8&*Version*=1&*entries*=0 .