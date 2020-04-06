The delicious Pink Lady® Food Photographer of the Year 2020 shortlist

See the shortlist of images, which prove to be a feast for the eyes that celebrates food in all its forms.

In these uncertain times causes for celebration are much needed and while we can’t actually gather for awards ceremonies right now, the Pink Lady® Food Photographer of the Year 2020 is pushing forward to celebrate the best in food photography with an online awards ceremony.

Even a quick browse of the shortlist demonstrates the high standard and range this global competition attracts, while celebrating food in all its forms.

Traditionally, the awards are held at the Mall Galleries, London, but this year the winners will be will be announced on April 28th at 8pm on both the Pink Lady® Food Photographer of the Year Facebook page and YouTube channel.

See the full Pink Lady® Food Photographer of the Year 2020 shortlist.