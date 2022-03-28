The world’s most advanced Pinhole lens: Kickstarter launches March 29, 2022

Thingyfy has launched a Kickstarter campaign for the newest addition to its Pinhole Pro family – the Pinhole Pro Max, which it claims is the most advanced pinhole lens in the world.

Pinhole Pro Max is said to be, ‘the world’s first successful attempt at combining six apertures and variable focal lengths in one lightweight and durable lens design.’

The Pinhole Pro Max is the latest pinhole lens launch from Thingyfy, which began in 2016 with the Thingyfy Pinhole Pro.

Pinhole is photography and videography art in its most basic and original form.

However, achieving such aesthetics can now require high-precision engineering and modern state-of-the-art manufacturing technologies.

Major features explained

Six apertures: the Pinhole Pro Max comes with different aperture sizes, that allow you to have more creative control over the images that you capture. It encapsulates from 0.15mm to 0.5mm precision pinhole aperture, made with micrometer accuracy.

Variable focal lengths: the Pinhole Pro Max is the world’s first multi-aperture camera lens that comes with a variable focal length adjustment design, making it the most advanced current pinhole photography and video equipment in the world.

Universal lens mount: you can use your Pinhole Pro Max with a camera, regardless of the mount type. Thanks to its universal lens mount add-on it fits almost all popular camera mounts. This allows photographers and videographers to use the lens on a variety of cameras without having to purchase multiple lens options.

Pinhole Pro Max – key specifications

Focal lengths: 50mm (DSLR) and 26mm (mirrorless)

50mm (DSLR) and 26mm (mirrorless) Pinhole sizes: 0.15mm, 0.2mm, 0.25mm, 0.35mm, 0.5mm, 0.8mm

0.15mm, 0.2mm, 0.25mm, 0.35mm, 0.5mm, 0.8mm Lens mounts: Canon EOS/EF, Nikon F, Sony A and E, Fujifilm X, MFT, Pentax K

Canon EOS/EF, Nikon F, Sony A and E, Fujifilm X, MFT, Pentax K Threads: 58mm

58mm Front diameter: 62.2mm

62.2mm Total depth: 50mm

50mm Weight: 171g (DSLR), 161.5g (mirrorless)

171g (DSLR), 161.5g (mirrorless) Body: anodized aluminium alloy

Single piece of aluminium

The lens is cut out from a single piece of aviation aluminium, using the precision CNC and micro-drilling.

It’s incredibly compact (up to 171g) and small (50mm deep), making it easy to carry in your kitbag.

Whether you are a pro or amateur photographer or videographer looking to create artistic, out-of-the-box visuals, the Pinhole Pro Max might be worth a look if you’re seeking to deliver retro-style content.

Previous pinhole lenses

Since its debut on Kickstarter with the Thingyfy PinholePro (the first in the Pinhole Pro series) back in 2016, the company has carved out a niche for pinhole lenses.

Since then it has had two more Kickstarter launches for the Pinhole Pro S wide-angle Camera Obscura ($329,287 raised) and the Pinhole Pro X zoom lens ($462,923 raised).

With more than 10,000 products delivered during the past six years, Thingyfy has become a trusted camera equipment producer among crowdfunding backers.

Pinhole Pro Max – find out more

The Pinhole Pro Max Kickstarter campaign is scheduled to start on 29 March 2022. To find out more go to Pinhole Pro MAX: launching soon.

If you’re interested in the Kickstarter campaign go to World’s Most Advanced Pinhole lens: Kickstarter.

