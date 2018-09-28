Photokina 2018: Whitewall in the frame

German printing specialist has one of the more interesting photo-services stands

As well as a lot of interesting new camera and lens releases, there were some great accessories and photo services being shown at Photokina. German printing and framing specialist, Whitewall, had a major stand showing off its colourful Pop Art Acrylic Frames.

When light hits these 3 mm wide frames, it creates a dazzling neon effect. The company was also keen to talk about its 30 0r 64mm deep Acrylic Box Frames, below, which really makes your best shots stand out.

If you want something more bling, there is also a new gold look for the Direct Print on Brushed Aluminium. Like the silver version, the white parts of the picture are not printed, allowing the brushed, metallic surface to shine.