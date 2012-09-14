Photokina 2012: Samyang debuts 10mm f/2.8 lens

Samyang will showcase a prototype of a new 10mm f/2.8 lens at next weeku2019s photokina.

The Samyang 10mm f/2.8 ED AS UMC CS is a prime lens for APS-C and DX-format imaging sensors.

Aimed at architectural and landscape photographers, the lens is designed to deliver the 35mm viewing angle of a 15mm or 16mm lens, according to Samyang.

It is due to go on sale at the end of this year or in early 2013.

Photokina, a biennial show, opens in Cologne, Germany next week.

Amateur Photographer‘s news and technical teams will be at the event to report on the latest products, trends and industry developments.

Samyang’s stand will be in Hall 2.1 at photokina.