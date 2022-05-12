Photojournalist Danish Siddqui wins posthumous Pulitzer Prize May 12, 2022

The late Reuters photojournalist Danish Siddiqui, killed whilst working in July 2021, has won a posthumous Pulitzer Prize for Feature Photography as part of a team of photographers who covered the impact of Covid-19 in India.

The posthumous award was Siddiqui’s second Pulitzer Prize – he previously won a Feature Photography award in 2018 as part of a Reuters team team that documented the Rohingya refugee crisis.

Siddiqui was killed alongside a senior Afghan officer while covering a clash between Afghan Special Forces and Taliban insurgents in Spin Boldak, Afghanistan, on 16 July 2021.

The 2022 Feature Photography Pulitzer was awarded for, ‘a distinguished example of feature photography in black and white or colour, which may consist of a photograph or photographs.’

The prize was awarded to Adnan Abidi, Sanna Irshad Mattoo, Amit Dave and the late Danish Siddiqui of Reuters ‘for images of COVID’s toll in India that balanced intimacy and devastation, while offering viewers a heightened sense of place.’

The work by the Reuters team was moved by the jury from the Breaking News Photography by the jury and won a prize of $15,000.

The other nominated finalists in the Feature Photography category were the photography staff of Reuters for images of climate change collected around the globe, effectively portraying extreme and dangerous natural events as common and widespread threats to human life; and Gabrielle Lurie of the San Francisco Chronicle for intimate and harrowing images of a mother’s attempts to care for her homeless, drug-addicted daughter.

