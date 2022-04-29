Photographica classic camera collectors fair returns April 29, 2022

For the first time in three years classic camera collectors and users can attend the Photographica fair, which is being held in London on Sunday 22 May 2022.

The biggest event in the British camera collector’s diary, Photographica 2022, is organised by the Photographic Collectors Club of Great Britain (PCCGB).

This year will see an event with up to 120 tables for buying, selling and swapping classic and antique cameras.

Many collectable, users’ and retro cameras will be there – from wood and brass field cameras to more modern classics, such as Leicas and the Nikon F.

There will also be early digital cameras, pinhole cameras, stereo imaging equipment, lenses, accessories, film emulsions, paper, literature and images (such as early Daguerrotypes).

Event details

The Photographica 2022 event will be held at the Royal Horticultural Society’s Lindley Hall, 80 Vincent Square, London SW1P 2PB.

There is free parking in the surrounding streets on Sundays and, if you’re on foot, the nearest tube stations are Victoria and Pimlico.

Admission to members of the public between 10am to 12-noon is £8 or entry is £5 if you attend between noon and 4pm. Entry is cash only.

Entrance for all existing PCCGB members is free, but if you join the PCCGB at the event you get your entrance fee back!

Find out more…

To find out more go to the PCCGB website.

You can also follow Photographica on Facebook at Photographica Camera Fair.

Related articles:

Best classic 35mm film cameras

Rare Leica O-series camera set to break camera auction record

Getting the best price for used cameras and lenses