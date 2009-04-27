Photographers plan largest camera obscura project

A giant camera obscura, billed as the largest in England, will open to the public next month.

Featuring a ‘double pavilion marquee’ design, the camera is being built at Trerice, a National Trust property in Cornwall.

Pinhole photographer Justin Quinnell, who is helping to build the interactive walk-in structure, said: ‘In these pixel-hungry times we hope this obscura will allow people of all ages to discover the simple wonder within the quality of light and encourage fascination with science and art.’

Visitors will be able to experiment with mirrors, prisms, pinholes and lenses, and recreate 15th century experiments.

The project takes place from 25-28 May.

The structure will include a light exploration chamber and a timeline corridor showcasing the history of optics.

Quinnell’s partner in the project is experimental pinhole photographer Jamie House.