Photographers gear up for Canon Pro Photo Solutions

Photographers will be able to get their hands on the latest Canon camera gear at the Pro Photo Solutions Show, to be held in London on 26 and 27 October.

The Canon Pro Photo Solutions Show is free to enter for those who pre-register online and is aimed at photographers and videographers.

The event includes seminars by photographers such as Dan Cheung, Phillip Bloom and Ben Osborne.

Individual zones will be set aside to focus on DSLRs from Canon?s EOS range, EF lenses and Pixma printers, for example.

And visitors will be given the chance to have their portfolios reviewed by professional photographers.

Canon camera kit will be available to try and buy in the retail zone. Retailers confirmed so far include Park Cameras, Jacobs, Calumet and The Flash Centre.

The Canon Pro Photo Solutions Show takes place at the Business Design Centre in Islington.

Entry on the door costs £8.

For details call Canon on 0844 369 0100 or visit www.canon.co.uk/prophotosolutions