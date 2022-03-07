Photo companies respond to Ukraine conflict March 7, 2022

Major photography equipment companies are responding to the conflict in Ukraine with a series of measures, including ceasing sales of their products in Russia and donating money to support humanitarian aid efforts.

One of the first to do so was US accessories company Peak Design who revealed it had ceased gear sales to Russia.

Amateur Photographer has reached out to all of the major photographic equipment companies to ask if they have halted sales or stopped their equipment distribution operations in Russia.

We have also asked for the corporate stance of each company and how the conflict in Ukraine may have impacted their colleagues. We will update you on their responses as we receive them. Here is what we know so far…

Sigma

Sigma Japan told AP, ‘We have stopped all shipments of Sigma products to Russia. We are deeply saddened by the current situation in Ukraine and hope that a ceasefire will be reached soon so that all can live safely and peacefully.’

Sigma said that it was still gathering information on if the situation in Ukraine had impacted any Sigma colleagues and would advise on that situation soon.

Canon

On 4 March 2022 Canon EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) issued an official statement that said the following:

‘The violence and destruction being caused by the military attacks on Ukraine is shocking to all of us. We share our heartfelt concerns for our colleagues and the Ukrainian people whose lives have been deeply affected.

As part of the world-wide relief efforts supporting Ukraine, we are donating to international aid and humanitarian organisations in Ukraine, Poland, Romania, Moldova, Czech Republic, Hungary and Slovakia.

As of earlier this week, Canon EMEA suspended all product deliveries into Russia. We continue monitoring the fast-evolving situation and developments.

We stand united in desire for peace.’

Fujifilm

Fujifilm Holdings is donating $2million to support humanitarian efforts in Ukraine, including £$1 million to support humanitarian efforts and $1million in medical equipment.

Sony

Sony Group Corporation has announced that it is donating $2million US to UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, and the international NGO, Save the Children, ‘to provide humanitarian aid in Ukraine and countries in the region.’

In addition, Sony announced, ‘Sony Group companies around the world will collect donations from employees and match the amounts raised to support humanitarian relief efforts in Ukraine and neighbouring countries.’

Panasonic

Panasonic has said it will be, ‘monitoring developments and provide humanitarian assistance where necessary.’

As a first step, the company is donating 20 million yen — approximately £132,000 — to the Polish Red Cross, in order to support the refugees who have come from Ukraine. The funds will also benefit Peace Winds Japan, an NGO that’s providing assistance to Ukraine.

Peak Design

On 4 March the CEO of imaging accessory company Peak Design, Peter Dering, revealed the company had halted sales of its products to Russia in response to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Peak Design also pledged to send any Peak Design bags that have been returned in the EU to refugees in Poland.

The company has also promised free access to Peak Design gear for any photojournalists on the ground who could use the equipment to help them to share ‘critical information’ about the war in Ukraine.

What does ceasing sales, shipments and deliveries mean?

With the likes of Canon, Sigma and Peak Design ceasing deliveries, shipments and sales to Russia respectively, what does this mean?

The major delivery companies FedEx, DHL and UPS stopped delivering into Russia some few days ago. Major airline companies have also halted their operations in Russia.

However, products can potentially be delivered by land, through Europe and the east. It’s also unclear if online equipment orders can be flown to Europe and then delivered into Russia.

Either way, more imaging companies are making a clear stance in the wake of the Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and we will bring any significant updates on this as and when they happen.

