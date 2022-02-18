Photo co-operative exhibits in Dorset February 18, 2022

A photographic co-operative, Neat Image 2022, is exhibiting within an exhibition of photography, sculpture and poetry at Upton County Park in Dorset, England, till 28 February 2022.

The exhibition is primarily about photography and has been curated by the artist Norma Jacqueline Rawlings. It’s on show at The Gallery Upstairs, Upton County Park, Poole, Dorset till 28 February, from 10am to 4pm each day. However, the exhibition has been closed on 18 February due to bad weather, caused by Storm Eunice hitting the UK.

Those photographers exhibiting include Fobo Bugler who runs the website Art Fo-Tography and was one of a number of readers who recently told Amateur Photographer about how photography boosted their mental health.

The Gallery Upstairs is a non-commercial exhibition space that’s run on a voluntary basis by Poole & East Dorset Art Society (PEDAS). The gallery shows work by local professional and non-professional artists including art societies, local education classes and community groups. Most of the works exhibited are for sale.

Admission to the Neat Image 2022 exhibition is free. Disabled access to the The Gallery Upstairs at Upton County Park is offered via a lift from the Tea Rooms. You can discover more about the exhibition at The Gallery Upstairs.

Related articles:

How photography boosts your mental health: real-life stories

Looking at photos boosts your mental health, says survey