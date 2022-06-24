Pentax DSLRs get Custom Image mode firmware updates June 24, 2022

Ricoh Imaging has announced firmware updates for its Pentax K-1, K-1 Mark II and K-3 Mark III DSLR cameras that will enable season-specific Custom Image modes when used with select Pentax Limited-series lenses.

Ricoh describes the process as, ‘When a compatible limited series lens is mounted, the camera automatically detects and confirms compatibility with the firmware, allowing the user to select the special-edition Custom Image mode. When selected, the mode allows adding unique finishing touches to images to enhance outdoor, seasonal landscapes.’

Ricoh has started this new style of Custom Image modes with Katen (aka Summer Sky), a preset that’s been made ‘in honour of summer.’

Ricoh says Katen, ‘is designed to emphasise the rich blues of summer skies and depict the fine details of dazzling white clouds.’

This Custom Image mode is compatible with the HD Pentax-D FA 21mm F2.4 ED Limited DC WR and HD Pentax-DA 15mm F4 ED AL Limited lenses.

The Ricoh Imaging Japan website says the following:

Special-edition Custom Images

To make photographic experiences with PENTAX digital SLR cameras even more enjoyable and exciting, PENTAX is providing a new approach to SLR photography, through special-edition Custom Images designed to create subject- or scene-specific finishing touches in combination with certain PENTAX Limited-series lenses – lenses popular for their distinctive image rendition. PENTAX will release a series of season-specific Custom Images to create distinctive finishing touches dedicated to the spring, summer, autumn and winter seasons. As a lens is mounted, the camera automatically detects compatibility with the firmware. Once compatibility is confirmed, the user can then select special-edition Custom Images.

KATEN (summer sky)

This special-edition, season-specific Custom Image mode is designed to emphasize the rich blues of summer skies and depict the fine details of dazzling white clouds. This mode can be selected in combination with HD PENTAX-D FA 21mmF2.4ED Limited DC WR and HD PENTAX-DA 15mmF4ED AL Limited lenses. Both lenses feature an ultra-wide angle of view and the latest HD (High Definition) coating, which effectively minimizes the generation of ghost images even with images captured under harsh summertime sunshine, or when the sun is in the image field. They have been selected as the best partners for the KATEN mode because they optimize the intended visual effects of the mode.

Upcoming schedule

Following on the KATEN mode, PENTAX will release specific-edition, season-specific Custom Images specially designed for SLR photography in autumn, winter and spring.

To find out more go to new function expansion firmware for PENTAX K-1, K-1 Mark II and K-3 Mark III cameras.

