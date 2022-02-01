Park Cameras throws down ‘Red’ photo challenge February 1, 2022

The independent imaging retailer Park Cameras is inviting entries to its February 2022 photographic competition, which has the simple, yet challenging, theme of ‘Red’.

The theme Red has been chosen partly because it of its association with Valentine’s Day, on 14 February. A Park Cameras spokesperson told AP, ‘With love in the air this month we’re looking for people to get creative and want to see photos that feature “Red”. Whether the photos focus on something romantic, something from nature or something people have seen from the town they live in, Park Cameras is keen to see it all. As long as the photos primarily feature something that is instantly recognisable as red, they’ll be in with a chance to win.’

The competition is open throughout February (till 11.59pm on 28 February 2022) and entrants must submit just ONE image that is their own work and that they feel best fits their interpretation of the theme Red. All images submitted for entry must be no more than 10MB in size and must be emailed to competitions@parkcameras.com or submitted via the competition entry page link at the bottom of this news article.

The prizes on offer are a £50 Park Cameras gift voucher for the winner and there are also two runners-up prizes of £25 Park Cameras gift vouchers up for grabs.

All entries must not contain any third party materials, must not be copied and must not be obscene, defamatory or in breach of any applicable legislation or regulations. The winners will be notified by email as soon as possible after the competition is judged and, if you’re a winner, you may be required to participate in publicity.

To find out more and for full details of how to enter and the competition rules go to: Park Cameras: win some fantastic prizes in our ‘Red’ photo competition

