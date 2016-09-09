Meet the new Fujifilm X-T2 with Park Cameras & Wayne Johns

Independent retailer to host two Fuji X-series focused events alongside professional fashion and beauty photographer Wayne Johns

Park Cameras has announced that they are holding two special events on Saturday 10th September and Saturday 17th September 2016, at their stores in Central London and Burgess Hill, where visitors will be able to get hands on with the latest range of Fujifilm cameras and lenses.

Professional fashion photographer and Fujifilm supporter Wayne Johns will be on site, demonstrating how Fuji cameras can take your photography to new heights in a variety of different environments – including shooting a live model in a studio environment. Each session will last 2 ½ hours, with the choice of a morning or afternoon session. Customers who already have their own Fujifilm X-series cameras are welcome to bring theirs on the day but is not a requirement, as there will be a variety of cameras for visitors to test out at the event, including the Fujifilm X-Pro2 and newly-arrived X-T2. Those attending will receive a new SD card from Park Cameras for them to use in the session, and take away with them afterward.

Within the session, Wayne will also be showcasing the range of high precision X-mount lenses available to X-series users, helped by technical experts from Fujifilm UK on hand to let visitors try these out for themselves.

As each session is a practical workshop places are limited to 8 per class, so if you’re interested, sign up now. Visit www.parkcameras.com to book your place. In celebration of the release of the X-T2, Fujifilm are offering a voucher code allowing interested customers to attend for free – just use code WAYNE-FREE when selecting your session of choice.