Panasonic updates firmware for five lenses

Panasonic has updated firmware for five Lumix G lenses to make them compatible with the Dual IS technology on board the Lumix DMC-GX8.



The Dual IS firmware upgrade should allow the Dual IS technology in the GX8 body to work in tandem with the lens IS, allowing the system to take maximum advantage of both stabilisers working together. Panasonic now has 11 Dual IS-compatible lenses in its range. To download visit http://av.jpn.support.panasonic.com/support/global/cs/dsc/download/

Press release

Panasonic is pleased to announce a firmware upgrade for five of its LUMIX G lenses to make them compatible with the new Dual I.S technology introduced in the DMC-GX8.

The firmware upgrade is available for the following lenses:

• H-ES045 Ver.1.0→Ver.1.1

• H-FS45150 Ver.1.1→Ver.1.2

• H-FS12032 Ver.1.0→Ver.1.1

• H-FS35100 Ver.1.0→Ver.1.1

• H-HS043 Ver.1.0→Ver.1.1

Panasonic’s DMC-GX8’s Dual I.S (Image Stabiliser) system combines the Body I.S and Lens I.S working at the same time to take maximum advantage of both stabilizers together. Achieving a more powerful handshake correction, Dual I.S provides consistently blur-free images, from wide-angle right through to telephoto shooting, even in low-lit situations.

There are now 11 Dual I.S compatible lenses, providing photographers with more choice and more shooting situations that can benefit from consistently blur-free images.

