Panasonic announces Lumix S5II with phase-detection autofocus January 4, 2023

Panasonic has announced the new Lumix S5II full-frame mirrorless camera. Designed for serious photographers and videographers, it’s a considerable update to the 2-year-old S5. Notably, it’s the firm’s first model to employ on-sensor phase detection for autofocus, in place of the firm’s previous Depth-From-Defocus technology. There’s also a video-specialist S5IIX variant on its way, which is distinguished by its all-black finish and its ability to record higher quality video.

Key features of the Lumix S5II are as follows:

£1,999 / $1,999 / €2,199 body only

24.2MP full-frame sensor

ISO 100-51,200 (standard)

779-point phase detection autofocus

Up to 30 fps shooting (with electronic shutter)

C4K 60p video recording

5-axis in-body stabilisation

3.68m-dot, 0.78x viewfinder

3in, 1.84m-dot vari-angle LCD

Panasonic has also launched a new Lumix S 14-28mm F4-5.6 Macro ultra-wideangle zoom – you can read all about it here.

In terms of body design, the S5II is very similar to its predecessor, and uses all the same control points in all the same places. Its photographic specifications are also generally similar. But a closer look reveals a number of welcome updates over the older model that promise to increase its all-round appeal.

Key updates of the Lumix S5II over the original S5:

Phase detection autofocus

No limit on video recording time

Larger, higher resolution viewfinder

Built-in cooling fan in viewfinder housing

8-way joystick (rather than 4-way)

Full-size HDMI connector

You can read in more detail about the S5II, including our first impressions on how it performs, in our hands-on first look review.

Video specialist S5IIX on its way

Panasonic has revealed that it’s also making a more video-centric variant of the S5II, the Lumix S5IIX. While this uses the same body design as its sibling, it’ll come in a distinctive all-black finish, with grey lettering on all the controls (which should make it interesting to use in low light). The only exception is the bright red video record button on top.

The main difference between the two cameras is that the S5IIX will support higher-quality video recording in various different ways:

Slow and quick recording (4K up to 60fps, or FullHD up to 180fps) will be in 4:2:2 10-bit colour, rather than 4:2:0 on the S5II.

10-bit colour, rather than 4:2:0 on the S5II. The S5IIX will be capable of All-I recording at 200Mbps in Full HD, and 400Mbps, 600Mbps or 800Mbps in C4K, 4K or 3.3K, with the fastest bit-rate requiring a USB-C SSD.

at 200Mbps in Full HD, and 400Mbps, 600Mbps or 800Mbps in C4K, 4K or 3.3K, with the fastest bit-rate requiring a USB-C SSD. The S5IIX will also offer ProRes RAW output, either internally in Full HD resolution, or in 5.8K, C4K or 4K to an SSD.

output, either internally in Full HD resolution, or in 5.8K, C4K or 4K to an SSD. Last but not least, the S5 IIX supports both wired and wireless live streaming, along with tethering to a smartphone via USB.

The Panasonic Lumix S5IIX is due to appear in the shops in spring for £2,299 / $2,199 / €2,499 body-only.

Follow AP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

Press release from Panasonic:

Panasonic introduces LUMIX S5IIX and LUMIX S5II mirrorless cameras with Hybrid Phase Detection AF system, enhanced Active I.S. and newly developed 24-megapixel full-frame CMOS sensor

Wiesbaden, Germany, 2023/01/04

Panasonic is proud to announce two ground-breaking additions to its LUMIX S Series mirrorless camera range: the sleek matte black LUMIX S5IIX and the classically styled LUMIX S5II. With incredible performance in both photo and video capture and stunning lightweight mobility, these L Mount cameras are designed to fulfil the demands of the most ambitious creators while representing exceptional value for money.

Both models are built around a newly developed 24-megapixel 35mm full-frame CMOS sensor and imaging engine. The sensor supports Hybrid Phase Detection Auto-Focus, a first for LUMIX cameras, while the new engine provides superb image quality and high bit-rate video performance on a par with the LUMIX S1H.

The LUMIX S5IIX will be available from Spring 2023 priced at €2,499 / £2,299 / $2,199 RRP, while the LUMIX S5II will be available from Winter 2023 priced at €2,199 / £1,999 / $1,999 RRP. Both cameras are compatible with the entire existing range of 14 LUMIX S lenses, plus further full-frame L-Mount system lenses produced by Panasonic’s L-Mount partners.

Setting new standards in LUMIX AF performance

With a new imaging engine developed within the L2 Technology partnership formed by LEICA and LUMIX, and a new 24-megapixel sensor, the LUMIX S5II and S5IIX are the first LUMIX cameras to offer Hybrid Phase Detection Auto-Focus (PDAF).

The cameras use a new Phase Hybrid AF system combining PDAF with Contrast Detect AF. Fast and dependable and providing 779-area metering, the new system is able to detect target subjects in difficult conditions such as low light and backlighting and, once locked on, will remain tracking them even with other moving objects in the frame.

Continuous AF during zooming1 and AF micro adjustment are also available.

1 Conventional zoom lenses require firmware update to use Continuous AF during zooming.

A wealth of video functions and recording options

The new engine gives the LUMIX S5IIX and S5II video recording capabilities including internal 4:2:0 10-bit 6K (3:2) and 5.9K (16:9) at 30fps and 4:2:2 C4K and 4K at up to 60fps, while a new low-profile heat management system allows for unlimited recording times1 without increasing the size of the camera body. The cameras also support HFR (High Frame Rate) recording at up to 120fps and Slow & Quick capture at up to 180fps.

The LUMIX S5IIX is capable of 5.8K Apple ProRes recording to SSD via HDMI or USB, and ALL-Intra Recording. Additionally, the S5iiX can support Apple Pro Res RAW video output to Atomos. It also supports wired2 and wireless IP streaming and USB tethering.

A range of picture profiles including 14+ stop V-Log/V-Gamut are available on both models, as well as a new REAL TIME LUT function enabling colour grading LUTs to be uploaded to an SD card and directly applied in-camera rather than in post-production.

In response to requests from professional users, functions such as Waveform Monitor, Vector Scope and Zebra Pattern have been added, as well as features such as System Frequency (24.00Hz) and Synchro Scan.

Clear and realistic 48kHz/24-bit audio can be recorded by the built-in or an external microphone, while high-resolution 96kHz/24-bit recording is possible with external and XLR microphones.

1 When the camera is used at recommended operating temperature 0-40 degrees C. 6K and 5.9K at 30p/25p video recording stops once when continuous recording time exceeds 30 minutes if [Thermal Management] is set to [STANDARD].

2 Requires USB-LAN adapter, sold separately.

Professional photo and video performance

Thanks to host of new and improved features, the LUMIX S5IIX and S5II are able to deliver truly astounding photo and video performance, including high-speed burst shooting at up to 9fps with mechanical shutter and 30fps with electronic shutter (capable of capturing up to 300 images), a 96-megapixel High Resolution Mode (JPEG/RAW) and Dual Native ISO sensitivity, which minimises noise and allows a maximum ISO of 51200 (204800 when Extended).

The LUMIX S5IIX and S5II also boast an upgraded image stabilisation system to greatly enhance handheld shooting in a wide range of conditions and situations. The new Active I.S. provides highly stable video recording by optimising horizontal, vertical and rotational correction. Compensating as much as 200%2 compared to conventional stabilisation, Active I.S. is especially effective in traditionally challenging conditions for handheld shooting, such as using telephoto lenses or filming while walking.

1 Based on the CIPA standard [Yaw/Pitch direction: focusing distance f=200mm when S-E70200 is used. Firmware must be updated to the latest version.

2 Compared with LUMIX S5. Focal length 20mm, when using S-R2060.

Superior handling and options for ‘one-person crew’ operation

The LUMIX S5IIX and S5II offer a highly refined shooting experience, allowing creators to achieve excellent results with minimal workflow thanks to features such as AWB Lock, MF Assist (available for both video1 and photo shooting) and a new Live Crop function, which records video footage using the entire sensor surface enabling the user to crop 4K and FHD images out afterwards.

Usability is further enhanced with the new easy-to-operate 8-way joystick, expanded drive dial, 3.0-inch free-angle touch-control monitor and large, 3,680K-dot OLED Live View Finder.

1 Up to 60p. Does not work in Variable Frame Rate mode.

Class-leading reliability and connectivity

The cameras are built to robust standards for in-field use, with magnesium alloy die-cast front and rear frames and a splash- and dust-resistant1 construction.

Connectivity has been improved over the LUMIX S5, with the LUMIX S5IIX and S5II each featuring a full-size HDMI Type A terminal and high-speed USB 3.2 Gen 2, plus a cable lock holder to prevent unwanted unplugging. Wireless connectivity has been improved too, with Wi-Fi 5GHz2 joining 2.4GHz to provide fast, stable communication with smartphones and tablets.

Dual card slots (both UHS-II) support Relay Recording, Backup Recording and Allocation Recording and the 2200mAh high-capacity battery can be recharged via AC or USB.

1 Dust and Splash Resistant does not guarantee that damage will not occur if this lens is subjected to direct contact with dust and water.

2 5GHz Wi-Fi is not available in some countries.

Future firmware update and LUMIX Pro program

Users will be able to further enhance LUMIX S5IIX and S5II performance through a future firmware update, which will add a host of functions including RAW data output and Live View Composite.

More information on the update will be announced ahead of its release.

The LUMIX S5II and LUMIX S5IIX are qualifying products for the LUMIX PRO program. The LUMIX PRO program is designed to support LUMIX users when they need it the most, with a range of benefits available to members not only in their own countries but also in countries that they visit for work. Check out www.lumix-pro.com for details and Terms & Conditions, on eligible levels, countries and products.