Panasonic Lumix S 35mm F1.8 + 18mm Lens planned November 9, 2021

Panasonic has officially announced the new Lumix S 35mm F1.8, the fourth S series lens in the range of fast primes planned by Panasonic. This lens joins the 24mm F1.8, 50mm F1.8, and 85mm F1.8 lenses which all offer a similar design and style, as well as being compact and lightweight.

Panasonic Lumix S 35mm F1.8 Key features

11 elements, in 9 groups

3x Aspherical lenses, with ED lenses

24cm close-focus distance

240fps AF sensor drive

Supressed focus breathing

Micro-step aperture control

295g weight

67mm filter diameter

9 diaphragm blades (circular)

The LUMIX S 35mm F1.8 will be available from mid-November with an RRP of £579.99 (IRE €659.99).

Panasonic has also announced that development is underway for a new 18mm ultra-wide angle fixed focal length lens with F1.8 large aperture. We haven’t got any more information, other than this, but we will be sure to add more details when we get some.

In addition Panasonic has announced a number of firmware updates, designed to improve image stabilisation with some lenses and cameras, offering up to 7.5stops with the 24-105mm lens.

From Panasonic: Compact, Lightweight LUMIX S 35mm F1.8 (S-S35) for the LUMIX S Series

9th November 2021 – Panasonic is pleased to announce a new large-aperture wide fixed focal length lens, the LUMIX S 35mm F1.8 (S-S35).

The LUMIX S 35mm F1.8 comes as the fourth addition to the series of four fixed focal length, large-aperture F1.8 lenses based on the L-Mount system standard: 85mm (S-S85), 50mm (S-S50), 24mm (S-S24) and the new 35mm (S-S35). These lenses feature a common size and position of control parts to provide practical advantages in use, and the centre of gravity of these lenses is almost the same so that it is easy to exchange lenses quickly with minimum balance adjustment when the camera is on a gimbal. Common filters can also be used thanks to the same diameter, and the descriptive performance of these lenses is also consistent.

The LUMIX S 35mm F1.8 is comprised of eleven lens elements in nine groups including three aspherical lenses and three ED (Extra-Low Dispersion) lenses. The use of three aspherical lenses realises both high descriptive performance and beautiful bokeh, which are common advantages to the series of all F1.8 lenses. The ED lenses effectively suppress chromatic aberration. The lens can be used for versatile situations including landscapes and snapshots, taking advantage of the natural angle of view, as well as portrait. It can also be used for close-up shots as a result of the minimum focusing distance of 0.24m.

The LUMIX S 35mm F1.8 is capable of smooth, silent operation to work with the camera’s AF system with the sensor drive at max. 240fps. For the non-linear setting, focus is shifted with a variable amount according to the rotation speed of the focus ring while focus is shifted with a designated amount according to the rotational quantum of the focus ring for the linear setting. Sensitivity (the amount of focus shift per rotational quantum) can be selected from 90 to 360 degrees by 30 degrees to enable intended focus operation.

The LUMIX S 35mm F1.8 also excels in video recording performance with a mechanism that suppresses focus breathing, which was a fatal problem of all interchangeable lenses designed for still image photography. Together with a micro-step aperture control for smooth exposure change, professional quality video can be recorded.

With its approximately 295g compact size and light weight, the LUMIX S 35mm F1.8 features stunning mobility to fit the S5, LUMIX’s smallest full-frame model. The rugged dust/splash-resistant*1 design withstands use under harsh conditions even at 10 degrees Celsius below zero. The filter diameter is 67 mm, with a 9-blade circular aperture diaphragm.

Panasonic developing 18mm F1.8 lens

To further strengthen the S-Series lens system, development is underway for a new 18mm ultra-wide angle fixed focal length lens with F1.8 large aperture.

Firmware updates improve image stabilisation performance

Alongside the development of new lenses, firmware update programs*2 are also available for the conventional S-R70200, S-E70200, S-R70300 and S-R24105 lenses to improve the stability of Image Stabiliser during video recording. In addition, image stabilisation performance of Dual I.S. 2 has been increased from 6.5 stops to 7.5 stops*3 for photoshoots when the S-R24105 is mounted on the LUMIX S1H, S1R or S1.

Panasonic and L-Mount system alliance is committed to further expansion of the L-Mount lens line-up, as well as the enhancement of performance, to fulfil the needs and maximise satisfaction of customers.

The LUMIX S-S35 is a qualifying product for the LUMIX PRO program. The LUMIX PRO program is designed to support LUMIX users when they need it the most, with a range of benefits available to members not only in their own countries but also in countries that they visit for work.

Check out http://www.lumix-pro.com for details and Terms & Conditions, on eligible levels, countries, and products.

*1 – Dust and Splash Resistant does not guarantee that damage will not occur if this lens is subjected to direct contact with dust and water.

*2 – Firmware update programs for S-R70200(Ver.1.2), S-E70200(Ver.1.1), S-R70300(Ver.1.1) and S-R24105(Ver.1.2) are available at Panasonic’s website.

*3 – Based on the CIPA standard [Yaw/Pitch direction: focusing distance f=105mm.] Performance is guaranteed when the S-R24105 is mounted on the LUMIX S1H, S1R or S1, as of November 9, 2021.