Panasonic releases Lumix S 14-28mm F4-5.6 Macro January 4, 2023

Alongside the Lumix S5II and Lumix S5IIX cameras, a new lens will also be gracing Panasonic’s line-up in 2023. The Lumix S 14-28mm F4-5.6 Macro is a small, lightweight ultra-wideangle zoom that joins the same relatively affordable range as the firm’s existing Lumix S 20-60mm F3.5-5.6 and Lumix S 70-300mm F4.5-5.6 Macro OIS optics.

Indeed at 84 x 89.8mm and 345g, it’s barely bigger than the aforementioned 20-60mm lens – just a few millimetres longer – and uses exactly the same control layout. Despite its expansive field of view, it accepts 77mm filters.

With a focal length range ideally suited to subjects such as landscape and architecture, the lens also boasts an impressive minimum focus distance of just 15cm, giving 0.25x magnification at 14mm, and 0.5x magnification at 28mm. The barrel features dust- and splash-proof construction with freeze resistance to -10°C, and there’s a fluorine coating on the front element to repel raindrops and fingerprints.

Video users are treated to a micro-step aperture for smooth exposure changes, while the optical design minimises focus breathing. When used on a compatible camera body, the manual focus ring can be switched between non-linear and linear operational modes, and when set to the latter, its travel from infinity to closest focus can be adjusted from 90° to 360°.

The Panasonic Lumix S 14-28mm F4-5.6 Macro is set to go on sale in February for £879.99 / €999 / $799.99.

Panasonic Lumix S 14-28mm F4-5.6 Macro: full specifications

Price: £879.99

£879.99 Filter Diameter: 77mm

77mm Lens Elements: 14 (1 aspherical ED lens, 1 aspherical lens, 3 ED lenses, 1 UHR lens)

14 (1 aspherical ED lens, 1 aspherical lens, 3 ED lenses, 1 UHR lens) Groups: 10

10 Diaphragm blades : 7 (circular aperture)

: 7 (circular aperture) Aperture: f/4-5.6 – f/22

f/4-5.6 – f/22 Minimum focus: 0.15m

0.15m Length: 89.8mm

89.8mm Diameter: 84mm

84mm Weight: 345g

345g Lens Mount: L-mount

L-mount Included accessories: Caps, hood

Alongside the 14-28mm, Panasonic has also announced the Lumix S5 II full-frame mirrorless camera, which features phase detection autofocus. Read our Hands-on First Look Panasonic Lumix S5II review.

