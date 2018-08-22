Panasonic Lumix LX100 II: popular power compact gets beefed-up

Panasonic's pocket rocket gets resolution boost and higher-res touchscreen, while losing the low pass filter and offering USB charging and Bluetooth

Panasonic has announced the Lumix LX100 II, a power compact featuring a 17MP Micro Four Thirds sensor, stabilised Leica f/1.7 to f/2.8 lens (24-75mm equivalent), a higher resolution three-inch touchscreen, 4K video and Bluetooth connectivity. The sensor on the new camera, which updates the popular, four-year-old LX100, is actually 21.8MP, but the effective resolution is lower as it supports multiple aspect ratios. The new chip is 1.6x larger than a one-inch sensor, which Panasonic claims reduces noise when shooting at the maximum ISO setting of 25,600.

The company has also removed the low-pass optical filter to facilitate sharper shots. Elsewhere the updates aren’t that major considering this camera’s predecessor came out in 2014 – it’s the same lens and AF system for example – but the LX100 offers more monochrome picture styles, and a new focus stacking mode which is part of the post-capture focus feature.

You can also charge the battery via USB, which is handy for travellers – a key target market, along with street photographers. The Lumix LX100 II is available from October 1, with a suggested retail price of £849, and the original will remain onsale. See Michael Topham’s first look here.