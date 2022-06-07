Panasonic Lumix GH6 firmware v.2.0 updates video June 7, 2022

Panasonic has announced that it will release firmware (Ver.2.0) for its Lumix GH6 camera to ‘further enhance performance and usability’ for filmmakers on 5 July 2022.

Panasonic has collaborated with Atomos – a global company known for its video hardware, technologies and cloud services for filmmakers – to develop the upcoming firmware.

The firmware will offer the following additional features to the 25.2MP Lumix GH6 Micro Four Thirds camera:

1 – RAW video data output over HDMI function

Firstly, the firmware Ver.2.0 will enable the output of up to 5.8K/29.97p and C4K/119.88p RAW video data over HDMI to be recorded as Apple ProRes RAW on the Atomos Ninja V and Ninja V+ devices.

Data will be encoded as 12-bit ProRes RAW files and the following resolution and frame rate combinations are supported, depending on the sensor area:

Sensor area: Micro Four Thirds (17:9 aspect)

5.7K (5728×3204) at 23.98p, 25p, 29.97p, 50p, 59.94p

C4K (4096×2160) at 23.98p, 25p, 29.97p, 50p, 59.94p, 100p, 119.88p – with pixel-to-pixel sampling

Sensor area: Micro Four Thirds Anamorphic (4:3 aspect)

5.8K (5760×4320) at 23.98p, 25p, 29.97p

4.4K (4352 x 3264) at 50p, 59.94p

The Ninja V+ will support all of the above combinations, but some limitations will occur on the Ninja V.

With the Ninja V 4.4K anamorphic is not supported, while 5.8K anamorphic, 5.7K 17:9, and C4K 17:9 are limited to 25p, 29.97p, and 59.94p respectively.

A Lookup table (LUT) has been exclusively designed for RAW video recorded on the Atomos Ninja V/V+ to make the same colour grading as V-Log/V-Gamut.

It is easy to match colours between the footages recorded with Panasonic Varicam, EVA1 cameras to combine them.

The GH6 LUT will be available to be downloaded from the following link – LUT for V-Log/V-Gamut conversion of RAW output data.

2 – Internal recording C4K 60p/FHD 60p in ProRes 422 HQ/ProRes 422 is available

With this update it is possible to load low compression and high-quality data directly to the PC without transcoding for smooth non-linear editing (NLE).

The Lumix GH6 can already record 5.7K ProRes internally, but firmware Ver.2.0 extends support for this codec to the DCI 4K (4096×2160) and Full HD (1920×1080) formats.

For both resolutions, users can choose between two ProRes choices (422 or 422 HQ) and can pick any of the following frame rates: 23.98p, 24p, 25p, 29.97p, 50p or 59.94p.

The maximum bitrates are 1.9Gbps for C4K at 59.94p and 454Mbps for Full HD at 59.94p.

Download availability

As stated above the upcoming GH6 firmware update (Ver.2.0) will be available from 5 July 2022.

To download it then or to discover all other support for Lumix cameras just visit the Panasonic Digital Camera Support link.

