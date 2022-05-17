Panasonic Leica DG SUMMILUX 9mm F1.7 MFT lens revealed! May 17, 2022

Panasonic has announced the new Leica DG SUMMILUX 9mm F1.7 ASPH. ultra wide-angle prime lens for Panasonic Lumix G Micro Four Thirds (MFT) cameras.

The LEICA DG Summilux 9mm F1.7 ASPH. has an equivalent focal length of 18mm in full-frame terms, and its maximum aperture of f/1.7 is very fast for a lens this wide.

The compact 9mm large-aperture F1.7 fixed focal length lens can shoot half life-size macro photography with a maximum magnification of 0.5x (35mm camera equivalent).

Optical configuration

Other specs of the newly announced Leica 9mm lens include an optical configuration of 12 elements in 9 groups (including two aspherical lenses, two ED lenses and a UHR lens), a 7-bladed aperture, and a dust-proof and splash-proof design.

This new Summilux 9mm F1.7 ASPH. lens is said to offer, ‘fast, accurate autofocus and smooth aperture changes, critical for the modern content creator, allowing you to record beautiful 4K video and stills without disturbing your subject.’

Leica DG Summilux 9mm f/1.7 ASPH. P – key specs

Configuration: 12 elements in 9 groups (2 aspherical lenses, 2 ED lenses, 1 UHR lens)

Mount: Micro Four Thirds

Focal length: 9mm (35mm camera equivalent to 18mm)

Number of aperture blades: 7 (circular aperture)

Maximum aperture: f/1.7

Minimum aperture: f/16

Shortest Shooting distance: 9.5cm

Diagonal angle of view: 100°

Maximum shooting magnification: 0.25x (35mm equivalent 0.5x)

Filter diameter: 55mm

Size: φ60.8x52mm (diameter x length)

Weight: approx. 130g

Dust-proof and splash-proof

-10 degree low-temperature resistance

Pricing & availability

The Leica DG Summilux 9mm f/1.7 ASPH. lens is £449 and can be ordered now.

To find out more about the new Leica 9mm F1.7 lens go to LUMIX G Camera Lenses

See below for the full, official Panasonic press release

LEICA DG SUMMILUX 9mm F 1.7 ASPH (H-X09)

A New Micro Four Thirds Ultra-Wide Angle Lens with F1.7 Large Aperture

Wiesbaden, Germany, 17th May 2022 – Panasonic is pleased to introduce a new large-aperture ultra-wide fixed focal length lens, the LEICA DG SUMMILUX 9mm F1.7 (35mm camera equivalent: 18mm) for the LUMIX G Series based on the Micro Four Thirds standard. The LEICA DG SUMMILUX 9mm (H-X09) is an unparalleled lens that features an exceptionally short focusing distance of 0.095m with an outstanding magnification ratio of 0.25x (35mm camera equivalent: 0.5x). The combination of these exceptional capabilities makes it possible to emphasize a subject’s presence in the sweeping background. It also boasts high descriptive performance and smooth, beautiful bokeh in both stills and video, clearing the stringent LEICA standards.

The new LEICA DG SUMMILUX 9mm F1.7 will be available from mid-June for RRP £449 / (€499 RRP in Ireland).

The LEICA DG SUMMILUX 9mm F1.7 is comprised of twelve lens elements in nine groups including two aspherical lenses, two ED (Extra-Low Dispersion) lenses and one UHR (Ultra High Refractive Index) lens to effectively suppress both axial chromatic aberration and chromatic aberration of magnification. Astigmatism is also corrected with these aspherical lenses, achieving high resolving performance. Furthermore, a UHR (Ultra-High Refractive Index) lens achieves uniform image quality from the center to edges of the image while contributing to downsizing of the lens unit. The filter diameter is 55 mm, with a 7-blade circular aperture diaphragm.

The LEICA DG SUMMILUX 9mm F1.7 is capable of smooth, silent operation to work with the camera’s AF system at max.240 fps. For the non-linear setting, focus is shifted with a variable amount according to the rotation speed of the focus ring while focus is shifted with a designated amount according to the rotational quantum of the focus ring for the linear setting. Sensitivity (the amount of focus shift per rotational quantum) can be selected from 90 to 360 degrees*1 by 30 degrees to enable intended focus operation. The LEICA DG SUMMILUX 9mm F1.7 also excels in video recording performance with a mechanism that suppresses focus breathing, which was a fatal problem of all interchangeable lenses designed for still image photography. Together with a micro-step aperture control for smooth exposure change, professional quality video can be recorded.

With its compact size and approximately 130g light weight, the LEICA DG SUMMILUX 9mm F1.7 encompasses the stunning mobility of the Micro Four Thirds system. The rugged dust/splash-resistant*2 design withstands use under harsh conditions even at minus 10 degrees Celsius for ultimate reliability.

Panasonic is committed to the development of the Micro Four Thirds lenses for the further expansion of its lineup to fulfill the needs of customers.

The LUMIX H-X09 is a qualifying product for the LUMIX PRO program. The LUMIX PRO program is designed to support LUMIX users when they need it the most, with a range of benefits available to members not only in their own countries but also in countries that they visit for work.

Check out www.lumix-pro.com for details and Terms & Conditions, on eligible levels, countries and products.

* Dust and Splash Resistant does not guarantee that damage will not occur if this lens is subjected to direct contact with dust and water.

* Design and specifications are subject to change without notice.

