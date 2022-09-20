Panasonic Firmware 2.2 lets GH6 record directly to an SSD September 20, 2022

Panasonic has released a small update for its Lumix GH6 mirrorless camera. Panasonic Firmware Version 2.2, announced today, will allow users of the GH6 to record video directly to a solid state drive via USB.

According to Panasonic, the new functionality will support recording even high-quality, low-compression Apple ProRes 422 HQ (up to 1.9Gbps) and high-bitrate, large-volume 4:2:2 10-bit All-Intra directly onto a solid-state drive with a maximum capacity of 2TB.

Direct playback from the solid-state drive will also be possible. This update should prove useful for those who are looking to streamline their workflow, especially those who don’t want to have to fuss with transferring footage from cards to drives.

Panasonic Firmware Update 2.2 will be available to download from September 27th. Visit Lumix customer support for more.

Read the full press release from Panasonic below.

Firmware Version 2.2 for GH6

Wiesbaden, Germany, 2022/09/19

Panasonic has announced it will release firmware update program Ver.2.2 for its LUMIX GH6 to support direct recording and playback of video/photo using an external SSD connected via USB.

With the latest firmware, it will be possible to record high-quality, low-compression Apple ProRes 422 HQ (Maximum 1.9Gbps) or high-bitrate, large-volume 4:2:2 10-bit All-Intra directly on the USB drive (SSD) with maximum 2TB capacity. Data files recorded on the SSD can be easily transferred to PC via USB, which minimises backup work and makes the post-production process more efficient.

The firmware program will be available to download free of charge from the LUMIX Global Customer Support website on 27th September 2022.

Panasonic continues its philosophy of continuous improvement through the implementation of future-ready firmware solutions for its mirrorless cameras to deliver more flexible filmmaking workflows.

• High frame rate video exceeding 60.00p cannot be recorded to an external SSD.

• It is not possible to record video and photo on the SD card or CFexpress card simultaneously while recording it on the external SSD.

• Use an external SSD no more than 2 TB in size that is compatible with USB Type-C. We recommend using an external SSD whose operation has been confirmed by Panasonic. Note beforehand that this is not a guarantee of operation on all devices.

• Latest information on the external SSDs will be available at the following support site at the same time as firmware release: https://panasonic.jp/support/global/cs/dsc/connect/index.html

