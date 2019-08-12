Paint Shop Pro gets a refresh

Corel has refreshed its Paint Shop Pro image editing software. New features of the 2020 version, which is sold at a fixed price rather than via subscription, include a Photography workspace for beginners, which gives an easy introduction to the tools and features.

There’s also a SmartClone feature for object removal, a Refine Brush for refining selections, a faster text tool and extensive support for layers and masks. Upgrade to the Ultimate edition, and you also get the GRFX Studio, with thousands of photo effects, PhotoMirage Express for turning still images into animations and Painter Essentials 6 for turning photos into paintings.

Onsale now for £69.99 for the standard edition, and £89.99 for the Ultimate version, so it works out a lot cheaper than a year’s subscription to Adobe’s Creative Cloud Photography package. See here for the full details of this stalwart image-editing package and its various permutations.