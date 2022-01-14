OWC unveils Atlas Pro media cards and CFexpress reader January 14, 2022

OWC has announced it’s due to launch three Atlas Pro memory cards and what it describes as ‘the smallest Thunderbolt CFexpress card reader’ – all of these products are due for release in the UK in April 2022.

The OWC Atlas Pro media cards are said to offer ‘advanced performance and data management technologies to maximise the capabilities of your DSLR, mirrorless and video camera’ and can transfer RAW image files and up to 8K video footage to computers.

OWC Atlas S Pro

The Atlas S Pro SD UHS-II V90 cards are claimed to be able to deliver up to 276MB/s write and 290MB/s read speeds for shooting huge photos, burst photo sequences and recording up to 8K video. They use advanced pseudo-Single-Level Cell (pSLC) flash memory to ‘deliver 10x higher durability than ordinary SD cards’. They are fully compatible with a wide range of DSLR, mirrorless, 360-degree, VR and cinema cameras and are backwards compatible with UHS-I SD devices and readers. They come with a five-year OWC Limited Warranty and will be available in 32GB, 64GB, 128GB and 256GB capacities.

Atlas Pro and Atlas Pro Ultra memory cards



The OWC Atlas Pro and Atlas Pro Ultra CFexpress Type B memory cards are rugged and are aimed at photographers, videographers and content creators who need to capture every crucial moment at events like sports, weddings and concerts. They are fully compatible with the latest Canon, Nikon and Panasonic LUMIX cameras and are backwards compatible with XQD devices. The OWC Atlas Pro will be available in 256GB, 512GB, 1Tb and 2TB capacities.

The Atlas Pro Ultra is said to deliver a sustained 1400MB/s speed for rapid-fire burst mode and high-resolution, 8K video capture. The Atlas Pro offers up to 1500MB/s write and 1700MB/s read peak speeds for smooth 8K capture and continuous high frame rate burst mode image capture. The cards are Impact, bend, shock, UV ray, and x-ray resistant. They fully meet CFexpress Type B 1.0 and 2.0 specifications and come with up to a five-year OWC Limited Warranty’. Atlas Pro Ultra cards will be available in 320GB and 640GB versions.

Atlas FXR Thunderbolt reader

With a similar size to a debit card the OWC Atlas FXR is said to be ‘the smallest Thunderbolt CFexpress card reader’ at nearly seven times smaller than other Thunderbolt CFX readers. It allows you to transfer video footage and photos on location, in a studio or in an edit suite to virtually any Thunderbolt or USB port-equipped computer or tablet at over 1500MB/s speed. It works with past, present, and future Macs, Windows PCs, iPads, Chromebooks and Surface devices. It has non-skid rubber feet, includes Thunderbolt cable with tethered USB-A adapter and come with a two-year OWC ‘Limited Warranty’.

The latest additions to the Atlas range will be available in the UK in April 2022 with exact pricing yet to be confirmed. To discover more go to: https://owcshop.eu/catalog/

