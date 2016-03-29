‘Outstanding’ images by amateur photographers at Sony World Photography Awards

Photography enthusiasts have once again played a starring role at the Sony World Photography Awards, which has today revealed winners of the Open and Youth categories.



© Andrej Tarfila, Slovenia/2016 Sony World Photography Awards

© Markus van Hauten, Germany/2016 Sony World Photography Awards

© Alex Ingle, UK/2016 Sony World Photography Awards

© Kei Nomiyama, Japan/2016 Sony World Photography Awards

© Pedro Diaz Molins, Spain/2016 Sony World Photography Awards

© Swee Choo Oh, Malaysia/2016 Sony World Photography Awards

The winning shots – plucked from more than 100,000 entries – included one by a Briton, Alex Ingle from Scotland.

A Sony World Photography Awards spokesperson said: ‘The scale of competition faced by each of the 13 winners was incredible, even more so as many of the winners are simply photography enthusiasts, not professionals in the industry.

‘The winners are from around the world and the youngest [Anais Stupka from Italy] is just 12 years old.’

Chair of the judging panel Jael Marschner added: ‘The variety of categories in the Open competition allows for an unrestricted scope of subjects, giving way to an array of photography styles and techniques, which made my job very enjoyable.

‘The quality of photography was outstanding, and I had a harder time than I ever imagined picking my favourites.’

The Open category was open to photographers of all abilities, while the Youth section sought images by people aged 12–19.

World Photography Organisation CEO Scott Gray said: ‘Nurturing and supporting photographers is at the heart of the Sony World Photography Awards. Nowhere is this more clear than in the Open and Youth competitions, both of which focus on identifying and promoting amateur and enthusiast photographers.’

Marschner continued: ‘Judging such remarkable photographs against each other was a wonderful yet almost impossible task. Hopefully you will enjoy the winners’ work as much as I have.’

The overall winner will be announced in London on 21 April.

The winners:

OPEN COMPETITION

• Architecture – Filip Wolak, Poland

• Arts & Culture – Swee Choo Oh, Malaysia

• Enhanced – Pedro Díaz Molins, Spain

• Low Light – Kei Nomiyama, Japan

• Nature & Wildlife – Michaela Šmídová, Czech Republic

• Panoramic – Markus van Hauten, Germany

• People – Alexandre Meneghini, Brazil

• Smile – Alex Ingle, Scotland

• Split Second – Chaiyot Chanyam, Thailand

• Travel – Andrej Tarfila, Slovenia

YOUTH COMPETITION

• Culture – Sepehr Jamshidi Fard, Iran (age 17)

• Environment – Anais Stupka, Italy (age 12)

• Portraits – Sam Delaware, United States (age 18)

© Filip Wolak, Poland/2016 Sony World Photography Awards

© Michaela Smidova, Czech Republic/2016 Sony World Photography Awards