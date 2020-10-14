Our major competition seeks your best portraits October 14, 2020

Round eight: about face

For the latest round of our Amateur Photographer of the Year competition, we’re looking for images containing people. Whether that takes the form of a portrait, a candid street scene, or even a carefully considered self-portrait is up to you. Portrait photography is challenging, but you have the power to tell a thousand stories with one image when it’s done well. Great people pictures can be found in all walks of life – turning your lens on those familiar to you, such as family and friends can help you to see them in a whole new light.

Enter the code below via Photocrowd to get one free entry to Round Eight – About Face APOY91712998. Enter here. The closing date is October 23.

The winner of Round Eight – About Face – can choose products of up to £1,000 in value (based on Sigma’s RRP) as their prize. If the winner’s choice of lens is above this amount, they can choose to pay the difference.

For portraits, the SIGMA 85mm F1.4 DG DN | Art (RRP £999.99) is compatible with Sigma, Leica, Panasonic and Sony E-mount cameras, and features stunning bokeh (above). The SIGMA 50mm F1.4 DG HSM | Art (RRP £749.99) is a superb all-rounder (below) that received five stars when reviewed in AP.

Round eight: portrait photography tips



Tell a story

There’s a powerful crossover between documentary and portrait photography. We know there is an important story to be told in this image, and the photographer has done an honest, humane job of it. Converting to b&w also works beautifully.

Studio classics

Sometimes, a portrait needs little embellishment. Gorgeous lighting, a complementary backdrop and a simple pose are all that’s needed here for a portrait that sticks around in the memory banks. Definitely a case of less is more.

Split personality

Portraiture is perfect if you like to take a highly creative, more conceptual approach to your photography. With an image such as this one, it’s possible to create something that’s open to each individual’s interpretation. Top-notch Photoshop skills essential!

Sense of place

An environmental portrait is a great way of giving context to the person being photographed, especially with a timeless background such

as this. By shooting at the equivalent of 35mm, and from a lower angle, the image is imposing without being distorted.