OPPO & Hasselblad to develop smartphone cameras February 16, 2022

OPPO has announced a three-year strategic partnership with Hasselblad in order to help to introduce ‘cutting-edge camera technologies’ to OPPO’s flagship Find series of mobiles.

The key aim of the partnership is to focus on developing and delivering innovations in colour science to OPPO’s smartphone camera capabilities, ‘to create an improved mobile photography experience.’

Through collaborative research and development, OPPO and Hasselblad have said they will, ‘endeavour to bring more natural colours and sophisticated imaging to the user experience, setting the standard for future mobile photography performance.’

The first outcome of this partnership, known as ‘Hasselblad Camera for Mobile’, will soon be showcased in the next generation of OPPO’s flagship Find X series, which is set to be revealed in the first quarter of 2022.

The official press release on this new collaboration stated, ‘OPPO and Hasselblad will work together to develop advanced imaging solutions through R&D collaboration, which aims to provide users with more natural colours and a more refined imaging experience. Leveraging Natural Color Calibration with Hasselblad, OPPO also targets to bring the most natural skin tone possible to its portrait photography.’

OnePlus collaboration

Since the 2021 integration of OPPO and OnePlus, research and development resources between the two brands have been combined to ‘maximise efficiency and improve user experience.’

OnePlus already had an existing imaging partnership with Hasselblad for, so the new partnership with OPPO is a further step ‘to elevate the strategic partnership to the corporate level for both the OPPO and OnePlus brands.’

Pete Lau, OPPO’s chief product officer, commented, ‘Following the success of OnePlus and Hasselblad’s collaboration in the past year, we are very pleased to see the partnership enter a new stage of development, giving more users around the world a chance to enjoy the legendary Hasselblad mobile imaging experience. Camera colour performance has always been a focus for OPPO and a part of Hasselblad’s DNA. We are very excited to be able to explore the future of “Hasselblad Camera for Mobile” together.’

Starting with the software improvements for natural colour tuning, the three-year partnership will further enhance the colour calibration solution and target to establish a ‘new benchmark for smartphone camera colour performance, delivering a consistent natural colour performance for OPPO mobile phones to cover all scenarios and across the entire camera system.’

OPPO does not solely rely on imaging collaborations as, in late 2021, the company announced it had self-developed an imaging Neural Processing Unit, known as MariSilicon X, which helped to make real-time RAW image processing and 4K AI night video with live view possible. The chip has an Image Signal Processor that enables it to capture images with 20-bit 120db dynamic range.

About OPPO

OPPO launched its first mobile phone in 2008 and now provides a range of smart devices, spearheaded by the Find and Reno series. OPPO also provides its users with the ColorOS operating system and internet services like OPPO Cloud and OPPO+. To discover more visit the OPPO website.

