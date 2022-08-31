OPPO brings Reno8 Pro smartphone to UK August 31, 2022

Chinese smartphone maker OPPO has announced that it’s bringing its mid-range OPPO Reno8 Pro smartphone to the UK, alongside other members of the same family, namely the Reno8 and Reno8 Lite. However, the Pro model stands out from its cheaper siblings by including the firm’s MariSilicon X Neural Processing Unit (NPU), as also used by the flagship OPPO Find X5 Pro. This is said to facilitate improved low-light performance, with reduced noise and improved colours, particularly for video recording.

In imaging terms, the OPPO Reno8 Pro’s main camera pairs a 50MP 1/1.56in-type (8.19 x 6.14 mm) sensor with a 23mm-equivalent f/1.8 wideangle lens. The sensor supports phase detection autofocus anywhere in the frame, but there’s no optical stabilisation.

This main camera is joined by a 16mm equivalent f/2.2 ultra-wideangle camera, that uses an 8MP sensor of the 1/4in-type (3.2 x 2.4mm). The rear camera array is rounded off by a 2MP macro camera, with a 22mm equivalent f/2.4 lens. Video recording is available in 4K at 30fps, or Full HD at 60fps. As for the selfie camera, this is a 32MP affair with autofocus and a 90° angle of view.

On the front you get a 6.7in Full HD screen, with a 20:9 aspect ratio and 2412 x 1080 px resolution. It has just a slim bezel, and boasts a refresh rate of 120Hz for smooth scrolling. Gorilla Glass 5 is used front and back for toughness, and the device boasts IP54 weather sealing.

Physically, the OPPO Reno8 Pro employs a metal unibody design, measures 161.2 x 74.2 x 7.34 mm, and weighs 183g. It houses a 4500mAh battery which is claimed to charge to 50% in just 10 min, using an 80W charger that’s included in the box. It runs OPPO’s ColorOS 12.1 operating system, that’s based on Android 12.

The OPPO Reno8 Pro will be available from 1st September 2022 in a choice of two colours, Glazed Black and Glazed Green, and cost £599. UK Customers who order before 28th September will receive a free OPPO Pad Air Android tablet worth £239, which was launched at the same event in Paris.

We were impressed by the camera performance of the OPPO Find X5 Pro when we reviewed it in May, so are looking forward to finding out how its cheaper stablemate measures up in comparison. Look out for our upcoming full review.

