Online print auction features big names October 26, 2020

An auction of 66 prints by 42 photographers, including some very well-known names, is taking place on November 15th to raise funds for a COVID 19 fund established by MSF (Doctors Without Borders). The auction was set up by 17 concerned members of the Eyewitness Collective, “an international collection of professional photographers, brought together by their passion to help society realise the importance of photographic prints.”

The 66 prints to be auctioned include images from Magnum Photos member Ian Berry (below), Vietnam war photographer Tim Page and documentary legend Tom Stoddart, along with several celebrity portraits by Mark Harrison, Jason Bell, Nicky Johnston and Clive Arrowsmith. “The collection of prints cover fine art, photojournalism, music, street photography, portraiture, abstracts, landscape and daily life,” the organisers added. “We also have a couple of timely images made during this pandemic.”

The online auction will be spearheaded by James Lewis, of TV’s Flog It fame.“The art of photography has been the choice for the wise investor for the past decade.” he adds. “It is a great honour to team up with some of the world’s greatest photographers to help the world face its biggest challenge in over a century”. Meanwhile GraphiStudio will be printing several of the museum-quality prints.

The auction takes place on Sunday 15th November 2020 at 5pm, so it seems like a great opportunity to support a worthy cause while bagging a great photographic print. All the action takes place here.