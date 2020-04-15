Online photography courses and tuition – lockdown learning

Including free photography courses from Nikon and daily live streams from Grays of Westminster

While it might seem like photography opportunities are limited right now, lots of retailers, manufacturers and software producers are opening up their range of courses or offering up advice to photographers so you can still expand your skills at home.

Nikon Photo School

Nikon have opened up their photo school so you can stream all of their courses for free during April. So instead of going stir crazy at home you can dive into courses from photographers like Tamara Lackey, Joe McNally and Reed Hoffmann covering topics including environmental portraiture, discovering macro photography and photographing children and pets.

Grays of Westminster live streams

Grays of Westminster are going live daily over on their Facebook and YouTube pages, using their expertise to guide you through a range of photography techniques. So far they’ve covered film photography, double exposures and focus stacking, amongst a lot more. Previous streams are still available to view on YouTube and Facebook.

MPB

MPB are running a host of #askmpbanything sessions, an initiative aimed at giving photographers and videographers the answers. Post your question using the hashtag and the team will answer as many questions as they can.

DXO

Between DXO’s free trials and their range of free webinars, you can quickly take the software for a test run or learn a whole host of new applications for DXO Photolab.

Park Cameras

Park Cameras are helping us get more from enforced downtime by producing some great photography and image-editing tutorials. Available on both their YouTube and Facebook.

Leica Akademie

Their in-person sessions may be on pause, but you can still learn from Leica with their series of Instagram Live sessions and challenges. Check out their itinerary here.