OnePlus 10 Pro – Triple Hasselblad Camera Announced March 31, 2022

OnePlus has announced the global launch of the OnePlus 10 Pro, which features a triple camera system tuned by Hasselblad, with an ultra-wide camera with 150degree Field-of-view, a 48MP main camera with f/1.8 aperture and OIS, as well as a 3.3x telephoto camera, also with OIS. The cameras have been updated to include 10-bit photo support, and upto 8K 24fps and 4K 120fps video recording.

OnePlus 10 Pro cameras in-detail:

48MP f/1.8 wide, with PDAF, Laser AF and OIS

50MP f/2.2 ultra-wide, with AF, and 110/150° FOV, plus Fisheye mode

8MP f/2.4 telephoto, with PDAF, OIS, 3.3x telephoto

32MP f/2.2, wide selfie camera

The OnePlus 10 Pro, previously announced in China, has a number of features from Hasselblad’s involvement including “Hasselblad Colour Calibration”, XPAN, and Hasselblad Master filters.

Find out how this smartphone performs as a cameraphone in our full OnePlus 10 Pro review.

Pricing and Availability

The OnePlus 10 Pro will go on sale in both 8+128GB and 12+256GB variants on oneplus.com and Amazon, and John Lewis and the 8+128 variant at on 3 on April 5, 2022, with the following prices:

£799, 8+128GB, Volcanic Black

£899, 12+256GB, Emerald Forest

From OnePlus: The OnePlus 10 Pro 5G Launches in India, Europe, and North America

March 31, 2022 – Today, global technology brand OnePlus officially launched its newest flagship smartphone – the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G – in India, Europe, and North America. The OnePlus 10 Pro boasts the second-generation Hasselblad Camera for Mobile, the fastest performance in any OnePlus smartphone to date, and a 120 Hz display with improved LTPO technology and Dual Color Calibration. In addition, the device totes an array of new gaming features made possible by the HyperBoost Gaming Engine and sports a brand-new design that continues OnePlus’ tradition of offering products that are burdenless and stylish. OnePlus also launched a new colorway for the OnePlus Buds Pro called Radiant Silver in India, Europe, and North America that replicates the look and feel of stainless steel.

“We’re incredibly excited to bring the OnePlus 10 Pro to India, Europe, and North America alongside the OnePlus Buds Pro in Radiant Silver,” said Pete Lau, Founder of OnePlus. “With the second-generation Hasselblad Camera for Mobile, super-fast charging, and the best performance in any OnePlus smartphone to date – we believe the OnePlus 10 Pro is a well-rounded flagship that is extremely competitive at its price point.”

Second-Generation Hasselblad Camera for Mobile

The OnePlus 10 Pro’s second-generation Hasselblad Camera for Mobile supports OnePlus Billion Color Solution that allows Natural Color Calibration with Hasselblad to be applied to over one billion colors. This means each of the OnePlus 10 Pro’s three rear cameras is capable of shooting in full 10-bit color. As a result, the device processes 64 times more color than smartphones that shoot in 8-bit color. Moreover, the OnePlus 10 Pro captures photos using the DCI-P3 color gamut, which offers 25% more coverage than the sRGB color gamut used on other smartphones.

The OnePlus 10 Pro comes fitted with a new ultra-wide camera offering a 150° field of view that can take photos that are four times wider than those captured by 120° ultra-wide cameras on other smartphones. The increased field of view from the OnePlus 10 Pro’s ultra-wide camera empowers creativity and lets you capture more in every shot.

Hasselblad Pro Mode on the OnePlus 10 Pro supports capture in 12-bit RAW on all three rear cameras, complete with Hasselblad Natural Color Solution for Mobile. Additionally, this mode supports a new, empowered RAW mode called RAW+ that lets you capture in 12-bit RAW while retaining the OnePlus 10 Pro’s computational photography to deliver higher quality photo files with more information, improved dynamic range, and improved noise reduction.

Movie Mode debuts on the OnePlus 10 Pro, allowing you to adjust parameters such as ISO, shutter speed, and white balance before and during filming. On top of that, Movie Mode allows you to record in a LOG format without a pre-set picture profile, providing you with a blank canvas for color grading after footage has been captured.

Fast and Smooth Performance

With the power of the Snapdragon® 8 Gen 1 Mobile Platform, the OnePlus 10 Pro continues the brand’s tradition of delivering industry-leading fast and smooth performance. The OnePlus 10 Pro is also equipped with a 5-layer 3D Passive Cooling System that is the most advanced cooling system ever in a OnePlus phone and helps to maximize performance from its processor.

With support for the fastest wired charging speeds ever on a OnePlus phone – 80W SUPERVOOC – the OnePlus 10 Pro’s huge 5,000 mAh battery can be refilled from 1-100% in just 32 minutes. Moreover, 80W SUPERVOOC can provide a day’s power in just 15 minutes of charging and supports a feature called Smart Charge Protection that is designed to preserve battery health. Wireless charging is incredibly fast too, with 50W AIRVOOC taking the OnePlus 10 Pro from 1-100% in 47 minutes.

Display

The OnePlus 10 Pro’s 6.7-inch QHD+ display benefits from improved LTPO technology that allows the device to adjust its refresh rate between 1 Hz and 120 Hz even faster than the OnePlus 9 Pro based on the type of content being viewed. As a result, the OnePlus 10 Pro’s display consumes less power than displays fixed at a 90 Hz refresh rate.

Traditionally, smartphones have their display calibrated for one specific level of brightness, meaning colors can become less accurate if brightness is significantly increased or decreased. With Dual Color Calibration, the OnePlus 10 Pro’s display has been calibrated at two levels of brightness – 500 nits and 100 nits – for 50% greater color accuracy when viewing the OnePlus 10 Pro’s display at low brightness.

HyperBoost Gaming Engine

The OnePlus 10 Pro supports the HyperBoost Gaming Engine that powers a series of new gaming features designed to deliver a more stable and responsive gaming experience. These include General Performance Adapter (GPA) Frame Stabilizer and O-Sync.

GPA Frame Stabilizer aims to reduce frame rate fluctuation when gaming on the OnePlus 10 Pro and works to ensure that, if frame rate drops do occur, they do so gradually rather than quickly and dramatically.

O-Sync increases the syncing speed between the OnePlus 10 Pro’s processor and display by up to six times when gaming. This reduces touch response times by up to 30 milliseconds, meaning the device reacts quicker to every touch and swipe.

OxygenOS 12

The OnePlus 10 Pro comes pre-installed with OxygenOS 12.1 based on AndroidÔ 12, complete with a burdenless design and new features centered around work, rest, and play. Just like all other OnePlus flagship devices, the OnePlus 10 Pro will receive 3 major Android updates and 4 years of security updates.

Design

OnePlus’ burdenless, unified, and stylish design philosophy is taken to the next level with the OnePlus 10 Pro, starting with its redesigned camera system that seamlessly merges from the phone’s aluminum frame to its rear glass panel. The OnePlus 10 Pro’s camera module is covered in ceramic that not only feels more premium but provides 30% greater resistance against scratches.

In India, Europe, and North America the OnePlus 10 Pro launches in two colorways – Volcanic Black and Emerald Forest.

Ordering

The device will also be available to pre-order on oneplus.com and Amazon starting March 31 at 15:20 BST. Users who pre-order on oneplus.com will also receive a free premium wireless OnePlus Buds Pro and some exciting trade-in bonus for OnePlus device users. Buyers from other sales channels including Amazon need to link their OnePlus 10 Pro and redeem Buds Pro on the OnePlus store app. Additionally, all users pre-ordering OnePlus 10 Pro on oneplus.com will also be eligible to avail 30% off on Buds Z 2 and 20% off on cases.

OnePlus has upgraded its delivery services in the UK and Germany and offers fast delivery including next day delivery service on oneplus.com. For further benefits and details, please refer to oneplus.com.

‘Capture the Horizon’ Campaign

To celebrate the global launch of OnePlus 10 Pro5G, OnePlus today released the official brand video of ‘Capture the Horizon’, campaign showcasing the trusted camara quality, co-developed with Hasselblad. The campaign once again showcases the ‘Never Settle’ spirit of OnePlus to challenge the status quo and engage with users in unique ways. You can watch the video on YouTube here.

