OnePlus 10 Pro flagship phone launches with Hasselblad cameras January 11, 2022

OnePlus has announced its latest flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 10 Pro, which incorporates second-generation Hasselblad cameras and the fastest charging ever in a OnePlus device.

The phone will be available in China from 13 January 2022 with a launch in Europe, India and North America slated for later in 2022. The photographic features of the OnePlus 10 Pro include the aforementioned second-generation Hasselblad camera for mobile that supports OnePlus Billion Color Solution, a second-generation Hasselblad Pro Mode and a new 150° ultra-wide camera.

The founder of OnePlus, Pete Lau, commented, ‘The OnePlus 10 Pro has an array of new camera features that continue our unique partnership with legendary camera manufacturer Hasselblad. The OnePlus 10 Pro’s second-generation Hasselblad Camera for Mobile, combined with ultra-fast performance and the fastest charging ever in a OnePlus smartphone, delivers our most well-rounded flagship to date.’

Three rear cameras

The OnePlus Billion Color Solution allows Natural Color Calibration with Hasselblad to be applied to over one billion colours. Each of the OnePlus 10 Pro’s three rear cameras – the main, telephoto and ultra-wide cameras – is capable of shooting in full 10-bit colour. As a result, the device is said to capture photos with a 25% increase in DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage and processes 64 times more colour than smartphones that shoot in 8-bit colour.

Cameras in-detail:

48MP f/1.8 wide, with PDAF, Laser AF and OIS

50MP f/2.2 ultra-wide, with AF, and 110/150° FOV, plus Fisheye mode

8MP f/2.4 telephoto, with PDAF, OIS, 3.3x telephoto

32MP f/2.2, wide selfie camera

The OnePlus 10 Pro’s camera system’s new ultra-wide camera offers a 150° field of view – up to four times wider than ultra-wide cameras on other smartphones. The increased field of view offered by the OnePlus 10 Pro’s ultra-wide camera encourages creativity and lets you capture more in each shot. The OnePlus 10 Pro’s ultra-wide camera also supports a new Fisheye Mode that lets you capture photos in an entirely new perspective. By default, the OnePlus 10 Pro’s ultra-wide camera takes photos with a 110° field of view, complete with AI distortion correction. The 150° and Fisheye modes are accessible via a dedicated tab within the Camera app.

The Hasselblad Pro Mode supports capture in 12-bit RAW on all three rear cameras, complete with Hasselblad Natural Color Solution. Hasselblad Pro Mode on the OnePlus 10 Pro also features a new RAW+ mode that allows users to shoot in 12-bit RAW while retaining all OnePlus computational photography elements. RAW+ is said to give photographers ‘the creative freedom to edit their shots with increased information offered by the RAW format and greater dynamic range and noise reduction from the OnePlus 10 Pro’s computational photography.’

Movie mode first

The OnePlus 10 Pro is the first OnePlus phone to feature a Movie Mode for video capture that lets you adjust the likes of ISO, shutter speed and white balance before and during filming. Movie Mode also supports capture in a LOG format without a pre-set picture profile, providing videographers with the potential for more latitude when in the editing suite.

Hasselblad Ambassador & Masters collaboration

OnePlus has collaborated with two Hasselblad Masters winners and a Hasselblad Ambassador to create ‘Master Style’ for the OnePlus 10 Pro. Master Style is comprised of three colour styles – Serenity, Radiance and Emerald – that have been calibrated by Hasselblad Ambassador Yin Chao and Hasselblad Masters winners Ben Thomas and David Peskens respectively. Serenity captures the look and feel of Yin Chao’s fashion photography and is best used for portraits, while Radiance recreates Ben Thomas’s style of hyper-reality, resulting in stylised shots made to be shared. Emerald is the result of a collaboration with David Peskens, who is notable for his wildlife photography, and is said to be ‘perfect for idyllic landscape shots’.

Display details

The OnePlus 10 Pro has a 6.7-inch QHD+ panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. The display features second-generation LTPO technology that allows the device to adjust its refresh rate between 1Hz and 120Hz, even faster than the OnePlus 9 series depending on the type of content being consumed. As a result, the OnePlus 10 Pro’s display consumes less power than 120Hz and 90Hz displays on other smartphones. The OnePlus 10 Pro’s display is also the ‘first in the industry’ with Dual Color Calibration, meaning its display has been calibrated to deliver accurate, natural colours at two different levels of brightness – high and low. Dual Color Calibration helps to ensure the OnePlus 10 Pro’s display shows accurate and natural colours more consistently.

OS and colour choice

In China, the OnePlus 10 Pro comes pre-installed with ColorOS 12.1 based on Android 12. When the OnePlus 10 Pro launches in India, Europe and North America it will come pre-installed with OxygenOS 12 based on Android 12. The OnePlus 10 Pro comes in a choice of two colours – Volcanic Black or Emerald Forest. For more information visit the OnePlus website or follow the company on Instagram at: https://instagram.com/oneplus

