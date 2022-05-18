ON1 Photo RAW editing app set for major update May 18, 2022

The ON1 Photo RAW app will be getting a major update (2022.5) in June 2022 with new features and support for recently launched cameras such as the OM System OM-1, Nikon Z 9, Fujifilm X-T30 II, Leica M11, Panasonic LUMIX GH6 and Canon EOS R5 C.

As well as supporting those recently released cameras, the new features set to be incorporated within Photo RAW 2022.5 include:

Fully integrated ON1 Resize AI

Improved NoNoise AI

LensMatch Automatic Lens Correction

Improved Sky Swap AI with better masks

Photoshop Plugin Host

Export & Backup/Catalog

Liquify Tool

Advanced Search

Streamlining photo editing

ON1 is positioning the June Photo RAW update as a way to simplify and streamline the photo editing process, so photographers will no longer have to switch between multiple apps in order to achieve the best results.

The company revealed, ‘Photo RAW gives photographers the ultimate image quality with the state-of-the-art raw engine, superior noise reduction with NoNoise AI, incredible filters and presets in Effects, automated portrait retouching tools, and now the best photo enlargement software, ON1 Resize AI, fully integrated.’

In total, ON1 Photo RAW now supports over 800 cameras, as well as JPEG, TIF, PSD, PSB, PNG and DNG image files.

ON1 has folded its Resize AI plugin fully into the Photo RAW software. Resize AI is powered by what ON1 says is a state-of-the-art neural network that enlarges photos with realistic detail to produce outstanding results.

The company revealed, ‘Photo RAW gives photographers the ultimate image quality with the state-of-the-art raw engine, superior noise reduction with NoNoise AI, incredible filters and presets in Effects, automated portrait retouching tools, and now the best photo enlargement software, ON1 Resize AI, fully integrated.’

Details of new features

Photo RAW will soon be able to open multiple photos at once and will be able to adjust and sync settings across those multiple photos, upscale all of them and export them to a specific destination – a feature that brings Photo RAW more in line with what’s expected out of Lightroom.

NoNoise AI will soon work better with non-RAW photos such as JPEG, TIFF, or PSD files. ON1 says that the results have been ‘much improved’, with quality that closely matches what can be produced with RAW files.

The company has said it is improving lens corrections with its new LensMatch system. LensMatch automatically detects and removes distortion when shooting RAW, which ON1 says does away with the need for external lens profiles for many users.

Lens correction can also remember user manual profile adjustments so they can be used as the defaults for a lens in the future.

Photo RAW will also get better masks with Sky Swap AI, specifically when it comes to trees and white in skies.

Availability & pricing

ON1 will officially launch update 2022.5 during June 2022, but it’s already available at ‘sale prices with bonuses’ if pre-ordered by 31 May 2022.

The software can be upgraded with bonuses for £63.93, a full license and bonuses can be bought for £79.91, or you can buy a monthly subscriptions from £7.98 (200GB) or £15.97 (1TB).

To find out more about ON1 Photo RAW go to ON1 Photo RAW 2022.

Related articles:

ON1 Photo Raw is now available for download

Best software for noise reduction

AP Awards 2022 – Best Software and Accessories of 2022

Best Photo Editing Software – Subscription-free!