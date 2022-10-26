OM System OM-5 Announced – read our full review! October 26, 2022

OM Digital Solutions has released the new OM System OM-5, updating the Olympus OM-D E-M5 Mark III, it’s been introduced with a range of new updates, including IP53 weather-sealing, unlimited video recording, and advanced photo modes, and we’ve reviewed it!

The OM System OM-5 follows on from the OM-1, and will be available for £1199 UK / $1199 US (body only), or £1499 UK / £1599 US with 12-45mm F4.0 PRO lens, from late November.

OM System OM-5 Key Features

Compact and lightweight camera body meets IP531 dust- and splashproof standard

Freezeproof up to -10°C

Up to 7.5EV steps image stabilization via a in-body 5-Axis image stabilizer

High Quality and Vertical Video Recording

TruePic IX Image processor  Computational Photography

Features: – 50MP Hand-Held Hi-Res Mode

Live ND

PRO Capture mode

Focus Stacking

Live Composite

Starry Sky AF

121-point all cross-type on-chip Phase Detection AF

Weight: 366g (body only)

London, 26, October 2022 – OM Digital Solutions Corporation is pleased to announce the OM SYSTEM OM-5: a perfect companion for adventures big and small. From local micro excursions to exciting exploits in far flung locations, the OM-5 is a versatile addition to the OM SYSTEM range.

This full-featured Micro Four Thirds System standard interchangeable lens camera features durable dustproof and splashproof performance, with freezeproof protection to -10°C ideal for those with an action-packed lifestyle, allowing worry-free photography in harsh environments that many other cameras cannot endure. This powerful, yet portable, camera body is equipped with expanded features to further inspire creative shooting, including computational photography features such as 50MP Handheld High Res Shot and Live ND, as well as support for vertical video playback on smartphones.

The powerful in-body 5-axis image stabilisation paired with compact, lightweight M.Zuiko Digital lenses deliver outstanding image quality in a highly mobile interchangeable lens camera, making it the ultimate outdoor adventure camera. The OM-5 is ready to capture stunning images anytime, anywhere, in any environment.

PRICING & AVAILABILITY FOR OM SYSTEM OM-5:

The OM-5 will be available in Silver and Black in late-November 2022 in the following configurations and pricing:

OM SYSTEM OM-5 Body Only: £1,199.99

OM SYSTEM OM-5 Body with 12-45mm F4.0 PRO Lens Kit: £1,499.99

OM SYSTEM OM-5 Body with 14-150mm F4.0-5.6 II Lens Kit: £1,499.99

DETAILED PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS FOR OM SYSTEM OM-5

OM SYSTEM OM-5 MAIN FEATURES & TECHNOLOGY DETAIL

Compact, lightweight body with 5-axis Image Stabilization

The OM SYSTEM OM-5 packs 5-axis Image Stabilization into a compact body that measures 125.3 x 85.2 x 49.7 mm (WHD) and weighs 366 g (camera body only). It delivers up to 6.5 shutter speed steps2

of image stabilization, which, when combined with a compatible lens3, expands to 7.5 steps4 thanks to 5-axis sync IS.

Powerful image stabilisation enables shooting with slow shutter speed effects in areas where a tripod cannot be used, making it the perfect companion for photo opportunities while traveling. Thanks to the inclusion of the renowned 20.37 million effective pixel5

Live MOS sensor and the high-performance TruePic IX image processing engine, this model delivers natural gradations in images with minimal noise and high image quality even at high-sensitivity settings.

The OM-5 is equipped with a 121-point all cross-type On-chip Phase Detection AF sensor for focusing on various locations across the frame for greater freedom over framing and high-precision focusing. Starry Sky AF delivers high precision auto focusing for easy astrophotography, something that was previously considered difficult.

IP53 Protection Class weather sealing

The OM SYSTEM OM-5 is equipped with sealing throughout, delivering IP531 protection class dustproof and splashproof performance with freezeproof protection to -10°C, the same high level of weather resistance as the OM SYSTEM OM-1 flagship model. Thanks to this design, users can focus on photo opportunities even in punishing conditions without worrying about ruining their equipment due to sudden rain showers, snow, or water droplets. The camera is also equipped with the SSWF (Supersonic Wave Filter), which significantly reduces issues with dust and dirt on the image sensor when changing lenses, making this an excellent model for active shooting and peace of mind for those who need to change lenses outdoors. The compact BLS-50 battery is used in this model, and the bundled USB-AC adapter can be used to charge the battery in the camera.

Versatile computational photography

Computational photography features allow users to easily capture photos that generally require special

equipment or image editing software. The OM SYSTEM OM-5 is packed with convenient, versatile

computational photography features that provide further inspiration for creative shooting, such as High Res Shot and Live ND.

High-Res Shot

This model supports Handheld High-Res Shot, which merges multiple images to create approximately 50 Megapixel high-resolution images. With this feature, users can enjoy hand-held shooting from nearly any angle while capturing high-resolution images. Merging multiple images not only improves resolution, but also minimizes noise. The popular Tripod High-Res Shot is also included on this model.

Live ND

Achieve slow shutter speed effects like those using ND filter up to ND16 (4 shutter speed steps). This feature delivers slow shutter speed effects even on ultra-wide-angle lenses that cannot accommodate an ND filter, and the effects can be viewed before capturing the photo using the viewfinder or on the LCD monitor when LV Simulation is activated.

Pro Capture

Pro Capture begins recording once the shutter button is pressed halfway and records previous frames

beginning with the moment when the shutter button is pressed fully, ensuring users never miss moments due to human reaction and camera operation time lag. With high-speed sequential shooting up to 30 fps (AF/AE locked), up to 14 previous frames can be captured.

Focus Stacking

Focus Stacking3 captures eight shots at different focal positions and automatically generates a single image so users can incorporate background defocusing effects without excessively stopping down the aperture for control over the depth of field that matches the subject. This feature is useful for macro shooting.

Live Composite

With this feature, users can easily capture beautiful, varied shots while watching the image build on the Live View screen, even in situations where exposure control is difficult, such as when shooting a city against a starry sky.

Keystone Compensation

Just as if shooting with a shift lens, users can view effects in the Live View screen, while using

vertical/horizontal simultaneous trapezoidal compensation and perspective enhancement.

Other features include Live Bulb, Interval Shooting/Time Lapse Movie, Focus Bracketing, HDR, Color Creator, Art Filter, and Fisheye Compensation.

High-quality 4K hand-held video recording and vertical video

The powerful in-body 5-axis image stabilization on the OM SYSTEM OM-5 is also compatible with video

recording. When combined with the dedicated video electronic stabilization, it enables stable, hand-held 4K recording with no time limits. The camera utilizes On-chip Phase Detection AF sensor information for video focusing control to deliver smooth focusing that matches the characteristics of videos. OM-Log is supported for a greater level of freedom over editing thanks to color grading, which allows users to capture highlights and shadows without overexposing or underexposing shots. Vertical video is also supported on this model; videos recorded in vertical orientation on the camera are saved as vertical files, making them easy to post on social media without the need for special editing software. Users can also connect6 the high-res LS-P5 linear PCM recorder to capture high-quality audio while recording videos and the Slate Tone feature is available for easy audio data synchronization while editing videos.

Other features

Supports UVC (USB Video Class)/UAC (USB Audio Class) for use as a high-quality web camera simply by connecting it to a computer via USB.

Equipped with AF Target mode which offers freedom over AF areas depending on subject movement and position, with selection of any odd number of points from 11 vertical and 11 horizontal points. Select from three levels of vertical and horizontal AF area movement steps.

Equipped with exposure equalization processing for coping with sudden changes in exposure between frames during interval shooting.

Separately available accessories

The ECG-5 External Grip (available now) is equipped with a shutter release and Control Dial, offering a better hold and controls when attached to the camera.

The RM-WR1 Wireless Remote Control (available now) enables remote shooting and features IP57 protection class dustproof and splashproof performance7

It also features an energy-saving design that uses Bluetooth® Low Energy for communication, which can be used to start and stop video recording. This accessory can also be used as a wired remote control when connected via the included cable.

Photography and editing support

The OM Image Share (OI.Share) smartphone app is used to connect to the camera via Wi-Fi, transfer shooting data, and perform remote operation. Location information is acquired from a smartphone then embedded in recorded images using a Bluetooth® Low Energy connection with the smartphone. In Wireless Release, voice control operations are now available in addition to tap operations.

1 When paired with a dustproof and splashproof lens (according to lens standard). This does not apply during charging or HDMI connection.

2 Lens used for body only with 6.5 step image stabilization: M.Zuiko Digital ED 12-40mm F2.8 PRO, focal length: f=40mm (35mm equivalent focal length: f=80mm)

3 Check the product website for information on compatible lenses

4 Lens used for 5-axis sync IS and 7.5 step image stabilization: M.Zuiko Digital ED 12-100mm F4.0 IS PRO, focal length: f=100mm (35mm equivalent focal length: f=200mm), halfway release image stabilization OFF

5 Approx. 21.77 million pixels

6 KA335 Audio Cable and SM2 Shock mount (both sold separately) are required

7 When connected wirelessly. IP51 when connected via a cable.

