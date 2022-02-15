OM System announce new ‘Olympus’ OM-1 February 15, 2022

OM Digital Solutions has announced the brand new OM System OM-1, the first new camera featuring the OM System branding, however, it also features the ‘Olympus’ branding making it the last camera to feature the ‘Olympus’ name.

Olympus has been teasing the new “WOW” Micro Four Thirds camera and with a brand new 20MP stacked BSI CMOS sensor, it’s able to offer 120fps continuous shooting at 20MP (raw and JPEG), as well as improved noise performance, improved video recording, and a new high-resolution 5.76m-dot OLED electronic viewfinder. Here are some of the features that may ‘Wow’ you:

OM System ‘Olympus’ OM-1 Key Features

20MP Stacked BSI CMOS sensor (Four Thirds)

50fps continuous shooting (C-AF)**, 120fps fixed AF/AE

ISO80-ISO102400 (extended)

1053-point AI detect Quad Pixel AF

5.76m-dot electronic viewfinder, 0.83x magnification

1.6m-dot 3inch vari-angle touchscreen

5-axis in-body stabilisation (8EV with Sync IS)

CINE/4K 60fps video recording, 10-bit internal, unlimited

IP53 rating with specific PRO lenses*

New BLX-1 battery for 520 shots

On the subject of video recording, the camera can record unlimited 4K 60fps video at 10-bit 4:2:2 internally, with support for HLG recording. It can also record 12-bit 4:4:4 raw externally with a compatible recorder, such as an Atomos Ninja V.

The OM System ‘Olympus’ OM-1 will be available for £1999 body only, and available from the beginning of March.

The camera is World’s first to feature Quad-Pixel AF, which divides the pixel (photodiode) into 4 sub-pixels underneath the colour filter. AI detection can also detect planes, trains, motor vehicles, birds and animals such as dogs and cats.

The camera offers 50fps continuous shooting with AF/AE tracking, with compatible lenses**, or upto 25fps with other Micro Four Thirds lenses.

Other updates include an improved LiveND filter built-in, giving up to ND64 (1 extra stop over the E-M1 III), easier to access High-res shot for 50/80MP images, improved Pro-Capture letting you shoot upto 70 shots before you press the shutter, and a completely redesigned menu system!

There’s also a new range of accessories, including the HLD-10, a new battery grip with IP53 rating, and space for an additional battery, almost doubling battery life. There’s a new double battery charger, and pre-orders of the camera will get a free second battery.

Also announced is a new M.Zuiko Digital ED 12-40mm F2.8 II PRO lens (see sample photos in our OM-1 review), and a new M. Zuiko Digital ED 40-150mm F4.0 PRO lens.

UK Price information:

OM System OM-1 body only: £1999

OM System OM-1 + 12-40mm F2.8 PRO II lens: £2499

BLX-1 battery: £79.99

BCX-1 double-battery charger: £119.99

Battery and charger kit: £179.99

HLD-10 Powergrip: £319.99

RM-WR1 remote control: £69.99

From OM Digital Solutions: Hamburg, February 15, 2022 – OM Digital Solutions GmbH is pleased to announce the introduction of the OM SYSTEM OM-1:

This Micro Four Thirds System standard interchangeable lens camera features a compact, lightweight design for superior mobility along with high image quality. It is scheduled to go on sale early March, 2022. As the OM SYSTEM flagship camera, this model will deliver a one-of-a-kind experience to customers, driving the desire for photographers to create. This interchangeable lens camera delivers inspiration in a lightweight design that users can take along anywhere to capture the precise photos they have in mind.

The OM SYSTEM OM-1 is the culmination of new devices and cutting-edge digital technologies, delivering high image quality that goes beyond the expectation of the sensor size. It also features autofocus and sequential shooting performance that far surpasses conventional models, and dramatically improves basic performance. We have incorporated computational photography technology at an early stage, empowering the photographer to utilize such features as Live Composite and High Res Shot mode, without the need for advanced shooting techniques or special equipment or skills. The OM SYSTEM OM-1 features enhanced computational photography functions to deliver a rich range of expressive power for more photographic opportunities than ever before.

Thanks to the superb mobility of the Micro Four Thirds system, the OM SYSTEM OM-1 can be taken anywhere at any time, allowing anyone to take advantage of its high performance to capture versatile imaging expressions with high image quality. This is the next generation Micro Four Thirds camera brought to you by OM SYSTEM.

MAIN FEATURES:

1. High image quality that goes beyond the expectations of the sensor size

This model features a high-end compact, lightweight body unique to OM SYSTEM, including the new 20 Megapixel1 Stacked BSI Live MOS sensor, and the latest TruePic X image processor, which is three times faster than previous models. The OM SYSTEM OM-1 delivers high image quality that goes beyond the expectations of the sensor size. Not only does it take full advantage of high-resolution M.Zuiko Digital lens performance, delivering our highest ever resolution2, but new noise processing technology increases the maximum normal sensitivity to ISO 25600, and an expanded maximum sensitivity to ISO 102400. Furthermore, the dynamic range has been improved thanks to the latest image processing technology. These improvements deliver a richer range of tonal expressions than ever before, from shadows to highlights.

The OM SYSTEM advantage of high-performance image stabilization delivers up to 8.0 steps3 of compensation with 5-axis sync IS, and up to 7 steps4 with the body alone. The new Handheld Assist feature makes it easy to capture slow shutter speed effects that previously required a tripod.

2. Computational photography functions that empower the photographer to further expand the realms of their imaging expressions

Photographic expressions that have traditionally required special equipment and a computer to composite images are available in the OM SYSTEM OM-1. Thanks to the computational photography (the advanced digital image processing) technology, we have adopted these features as shooting features on this interchangeable lens camera at an early stage. The OM SYSTEM OM-1 uses a combination of the new TruePic X image processor, the new image sensor, and the latest digital technologies to make computational photography features better and even easier to use. When paired with high-performance M.Zuiko PRO lenses, the system makes it possible to capture a greater range of imaging expressions only possible with the OM SYSTEM OM-1.

High Res Shot

The processing time has been significantly reduced (Handheld High-Res Shot: approx. 5 seconds to merge) for 50 MP Handheld High Res Shot, popular for landscape photos because of its ability to capture high-resolution approximately 50 Megapixel images by merging multiple images; and Tripod High Res Shot, which creates ultra-high-resolution approximately 80 Megapixel images. Composite processing technology reduces noise by approximately 2 steps for an amazingly high pixel count and low noise. A dedicated button is also included on the camera to quickly switch between normal shooting and Handheld High-Res Shot/Tripod High Res Shot for improved usability.

Live ND

Achieve slow shutter speed effects like those using ND filter up to ND64 (6 steps) (ND2 – ND64). When LV Simulation is activated, you can check the slow shutter speed effects in the viewfinder and on the LCD monitor before shooting and achieve the same effects on ultra-wide-angle lenses that cannot accommodate an ND filter.

Live Composite

In this setting, Lighten Composite is used to add only the brighter sections to the composite image to prevent the common problem of images that are too bright overall when shooting long exposures, resulting in beautiful Lighten Composite photos with plenty of variation. This feature is now compatible with image stabilization and can be used during handheld shooting.

Focus Stacking

This feature alters the focus to capture and composite multiple shots for recording photos that are in focus from the foreground to background. The compositing time has been dramatically reduced for easier usage.

HDR Shooting

Multiple images at differing exposures are merged to create one shot with a wide dynamic range, including highlights and shadows.

3. High-speed performance of newly developed autofocus and dramatically improved performance for maximum 50fps** sequential shooting with AF/AE tracking

A quad-division photo diode configuration allows for On-chip Phase Detection in both vertical and horizontal directions. 1,053-point, all cross-type, the world’s first13 Cross Quad Pixel AF is utilized to focus on various patterns of subjects across all pixels and the entire shooting range. The high-speed calculation capabilities of the new TruePic X processor and the new AF algorithm enable high-speed, high precision focusing on the subject no matter where it is in the frame. Furthermore, this model is equipped with AI Detection AF, which was developed using deep learning technology. In addition to greater than ever high-speed, high-precision subject recognition and tracking, this model can recognize formula cars, motorcycles, airplanes, helicopters, trains, and birds, as well as animals (dogs and cats). In addition to C-AF, this functionality is also supported with S-AF for shooting a wider variety of scenes. The detection precision, tracking performance, and responsiveness of Face Priority/Eye Priority AF have been improved significantly.

There have also been exponential improvements to sequential shooting performance, reaching up to 50 fps blackout free AF/AE tracking at approximately 20.37 Megapixel, and up to 120 fps AF/AE locked ultra-high-speed sequential shooting. When using Pro Capture, which is designed for capturing shots that are not possible during normal shooting, you can enjoy sequential shooting up to 50 fps (AF/AE tracking) and up to 120 fps (AF/AE locked).

4. Camera body features enhanced dustproof and splashproof performance, along with a high-speed, high-resolution electronic viewfinder

The dustproof and splashproof performance is achieved by including sealing materials at the appropriate locations on the tough, lightweight magnesium alloy body, ensuring IP53 dustproof and splashproof protection class6, and freezeproof performance to -10°C. Because this model is compact, lightweight, and features dustproof and splashproof performance, it makes for a powerful ally when shooting in punishing environments.

We were particular about ensuring optimal viewfinder performance, as it affects shooting comfort. This high-performance EVF is equipped with approximately 5.76 million dot resolution, a viewfinder magnification of up to 1.65x, a display delay of 0.005 seconds7, and 120 fps high-speed display performance. Not only does it feature all the best facets of an optical viewfinder, but it also offers the advantages of a digital viewfinder, making it possible to view subjects and check exposure, even in dark locations. The menu screen configuration has been completely redesigned on the OM SYSTEM OM-1. Items have been split, merged, and reclassified, and descriptions have been simplified to make it easier to find the desired functions, and make changing settings easier for first-time users.

5. Enhanced video functions for creators (10bit 4K 60p, Full HD 240p)

Stable handheld video recording is possible thanks to the compact, lightweight body and industry-leading image stabilization. Creative video functions include 4K 60p for smooth, high-definition videos, and high-speed movie with Full HD videos at a maximum 240p. The camera also supports H.264 (8bit), H.265 (10bit), and Multi Frame Rate for recording video clips over 30 minutes in length. In addition to RAW data output up to 12 bit 4:4:4 to external devices for advanced post-production tasks, the OM SYSTEM OM-1 supports OM-Log for a greater level of freedom over imaging expressions thanks to color grading, which allows users to capture highlights and shadows without overexposing or underexposing shots. The new HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)8 video picture mode has been added for easier HDR video recording.

Other Features

Reliable SSWF (Supersonic Wave Filter) dust reduction system that vibrates at a speed of more than 30,000 times per second to instantly remove dirt and dust from the image sensor

Highly durable shutter unit that clears 400,000 shutter actuations (according to in-house testing conditions)

Staggered layout UHS-II compatible dual SD card slots make it easier to remove recording media

Five rating categories within the on-camera rating system

Night view mode makes it possible to view subjects even in dark environments

Starry Sky AF makes focusing on stars easier than ever

Record shooting location information with minimal power drain (smartphone connection)

Equipped with an independent AEL button and AF-ON button

SEPARATELY AVAILABLE ACCESSORIES:

M.Zuiko Digital ED 12-40mm F2.8 PRO II

HLD-10, Power Battery Holder (sold separately)

This power battery holder designed exclusively for the OM SYSTEM OM-1 offers the same controls in the vertical position as the horizontal position. It offers IP53 dustproof and splashproof construction when paired with the OM SYSTEM OM-1. When two BLX-1 Lithium-Ion Rechargeable Batteries in the camera and the HLD-10 are used together, approximately 1,000 shots (based on CIPA tests) can be captured. When attached to the OM SYSTEM OM-1, the BLX-1 Lithium-Ion Rechargeable Battery can be charged9 inside the HLD-10.

RRP: £319.99, availability date: Beginning of March 2022

RM-WR1, Wireless Remote Control (sold separately)

This wireless remote-control features IP5710 dustproof and splashproof construction, enabling remote shooting (communication range: within 5 m of the camera body) in any kind of environment, when paired with the OM SYSTEM OM-1. It enables remote shutter release, control of autofocus, image display control between still images and videos, as well as release lock during long exposures. This power saving design is achieved using Bluetooth® Low Energy communication. It can be used to start and stop video recording and connects with the included cable for wired remote use. The RM-WR1 can also be used as a wired remote control when connected using the cable included with Micro Four Thirds camera models3 equipped with a compatible remote cable terminal, such as the Olympus OM-D E-M1X and the Olympus OM-D E-M1 Mark III.

RRP: £69.99, availability date: Beginning of March 2022

BLX-1 Lithium-Ion Rechargeable Battery (bundled/sold separately)

This is a high-capacity, 2,280 mAh lithium-ion battery. It can be recharged approximately 500 times.

RRP: £79.99, availability date: Beginning of March 2022

BCX-1 Battery Charger (sold separately)11

This dedicated charger can simultaneously charge two BLX-1 Lithium-Ion Rechargeable Batteries. Batteries are fully charged in approximately 150 minutes. Because the battery is compatible with the USB Power Delivery standard, it can be charged with a power bank (9V/3A output).

RRP: £119.99, availability date: Beginning of March 2022

APPLICATIONS/SOFTWARE FOR SHOOTING AND EDITING SUPPORT

OM Image Share smartphone app (OI.Share)

This smartphone app is used to connect to the camera via Wi-Fi, transfer images and shooting data, and perform remote operations. On the OM SYSTEM OM-1, OI.Share can be used to update the firmware on the camera body and backup/restore camera settings.

OM Workspace v2.0 image editing software

This image editing software includes advanced RAW processing and editing features. It boosts the abilities of the USB RAW Data Edit feature on the OM SYSTEM OM-1 and enables editing such as tone curve and Dehaze adjustments in addition to processing settings that can be applied on the camera. AI Noise Reduction has been added for RAW processing. When applied to RAW files captured on a supported camera12 for processing, it helps generate clearer images.

* Lenses compatible with IP53 rating, designated splashproof:

M.Zuiko Digital ED 12-40mm F2.8 PRO II

M.Zuiko Digital ED 7-14mm F2.8 PRO

M.Zuiko Digital ED 8-25mm F4 PRO

M.Zuiko Digital ED 8mm F1.8 PRO

M.Zuiko Digital ED 12-100mm F4 IS PRO

M.Zuiko Digital ED 40-150mm F2.8 PRO

M.Zuiko Digital ED 40-150mm F4 PRO

M.Zuiko Digital ED 300mm F4 PRO

M.Zuiko Digital ED 150-400mm F4.5 TC 1.25 IS PRO

MC-14, MC-20

** Lenses compatible with 50fps C-AF:

M.Zuiko Digital ED 12-40mm F2.8 PRO

M.Zuiko Digital ED 12-40mm F2.8 PRO II

M.Zuiko Digital ED 12-100mm F4 IS PRO

M.Zuiko Digital ED 40-150mm F2.8 PRO

M.Zuiko Digital ED 300mm F4 PRO

M.Zuiko Digital ED 150-400mm F4.5 TC 1.25 IS PRO

all other lenses will work with 25fps C-AF continuous shooting speed

