OM Digital Solutions reveals it is on track for 2022 launches January 12, 2022

OM Digital Solutions has told Amateur Photographer that it is facing ‘some limited product shortages’ but that it does not ‘foresee any delays in our launch plan for new products.’

The company, previously known as Olympus, replied to our request for an update on the possible impact of the global shortage of semiconductors on product launches with the following statement:

‘We are facing some limited product shortages which are not unique to us – for various reasons (high demand on key lines, Covid, assorted supply chain glitches) – but we do not foresee any delays in our launch plan for new products based on current info.’

The news comes just days after Sigma CEO Kazuto Yamaki admitted semiconductor shortage will affect production on the social media platform Twitter, stating that the ‘supply shortage of semiconductor may affect production of some products.’ However, OM Digital Solutions appears to be somewhat more optimistic, whilst still acknowledging the potential impact of factors such as high demand, Covid and supply chain problems.

Lens roadmap

In September 2021 the then Olympus updated it lens roadmap and announced a 20mm PRO prime lens and a 40-150mm PRO zoom lens. It has since released the wide aperture Olympus M.Zuiko Digital ED 20mm F1.4 PRO lens (40mm equivalent), with the M.Zuiko Digital ED 40-150mm F4.0 PRO zoom lens (80-300mm equivalent zoom range) set to follow.

When announcing the lens duo in September 2021 Olympus stated, ‘Both lenses are from the M.Zuiko PRO series, which are compact and lightweight lenses that offer excellent resolution and, make the most of the unrivalled portability and image quality that is the hallmark of the Micro Four Thirds System. OM Digital Solutions will continue to leverage the characteristics of the Micro Four Thirds System to enhance its line-up of lenses and broaden the scope for photographic expression.’

Micro Four Thirds commitment

In October 2021 OM Digital Solutions did recommit its future to the Micro Four Thirds format, saying that it was in the process of developing a new camera. However, its statement was almost entirely devoid of concrete details, instead using buzzwords such as ‘cutting-edge technologies’ and ‘the use of computational photographic technology.’

To date it’s not exactly clear what camera, or cameras, OM Digital Solutions may add to its OM System in 2022 but we’ll keep you up-to-date when we have any confirmed news about the exact model when the company reveals more information. When the camera does arrive it will become the first non-Olympus branded model from the company since 1936, as we revealed back in October 2021 in the article RIP Olympus – welcome to OM System.

To discover more about the Olympus products and the OM System go to: www.olympus-europa.com for the latest product information.

Related articles:

OM System M.Zuiko Digital ED 20mm F1.4 Pro review – Amateur Photographer

Olympus Imaging is now OM Digital Solutions – Amateur Photographer

Olympus M.Zuiko Digital ED 12-100mm F/4 IS Pro Review – Amateur Photographer

Olympus M.Zuiko 25mm F1.2 PRO Lens Review – Amateur Photographer

Olympus PEN E-P7 review – Amateur Photographer