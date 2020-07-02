Olympus updates lens roadmap – plus new bird AF firmware

Wide-angle 8-25mm F4 Pro added, plus more details of the ED 150-400mm F4.5

Olympus is in the news again, this time with some lens updates and an intriguing-sounding firmware update which should strongly appeal to bird photographers. The company has announced that the M.Zuiko Digital ED 8-25mm F4 Pro lens is being added to its lens roadmap, but no further details are available at this stage.

The company has also confirmed that the M.Zuiko Digital ED 150-400mm F4.5 TC 1.25x IS PRO super telephoto zoom lens with built-in 1.25x teleconverter (above) is moving toward the scheduled release in the winter. The final design of the product is now available, the company has confirmed.

Meanwhile, a bird-detection AF firmware update has been announced for the high-end E-M1X, and will be added to the camera’s Intelligent Subject Detection AF features. The firmware update is also scheduled for release in the winter